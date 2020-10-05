The recent double murder of mother and daughter is now under police investigation. The mother was strangled and assaulted, while her daughter was burned by the murderers in their own home.

When the police were alerted and visited the scene of the crime, they saw the state of the remains.

Identities of the deceased are Dr. Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Magrio, 14, who were both dead by the time they were discovered. Their residence is a Lancashire home, when the investigation of the double murder spurred on by Thursday's heinous discovery, reported The Sun.

According to evidence gained from the post-mortem examination, there are indications that the mom was both strangled and assaulted when found in their Burnley residence. Her teenage daughter was burnt that made it difficult to determine how she died at the hands of their killers.

On Thursday morning, there was a report of a fire coming from the Colne Road house, found in Reedley. Immediately concerned authorities went to see what happened.

Before anything else, investigators and forensic specialists set up a blue tent for privacy. They were going to go through the murder scene to comb for evidence. At this point, the authorities were in the dark about what happened.

Neighbors who knew the two women were surprised and shocked at their killings.

A neighbor nearby mentioned that Dr. Saman had not been calling nor answering her calls. The mother stayed in Pakistan and was concerned about her daughter's and granddaughter's safety.

Also read: Doner Kebab Chef Dad Chopped Up Daughter in Parts When She Argued Drunk With Mom

Adding further (requested to keep anonymous) that the Dr. Saman was keeping in close touch and called her mother often.

Someone was called to look over Saman's house. The neighbor said a man in white robes was on the property to check on them.

Immediately, the man saw what happened and decided to report the unusual happening at the house.

Both the doctor and her daughter were well-liked and of good reputation, said the saddened neighbor.

According to the neighbor, the doctor was very kind to her. She was even visited by the doctor and checked on her regularly. She remembered the kindness immensely, noted Head Topics.

As for the daughter, she was beautiful and soft spoken. Vian would spend some time in the garden. Her death was hard to accept.

One other neighbort, retired GP Arnold Jenkin, 71, was asked if he would give the footage from the CCTV that he had. Police wanted to see what cars passed by on the road. He was quite shocked to learn Vian was slain with her mother, mentioned Lancaster Telegraph.

No definitive clues were found as detectives searched all over the residence, combing the property for answers.

According to Supt Jon Holmes of the Lancashire Constabulary's Head of Major Crime, it is a difficult case, cited the Daily Mail.

He added that the case will be considered a double murder investigation. A team of investigators is working to the mother and daughter double murder.

Related article: Russian Ballerina Dismembered, Dissolved in Sulfuric Acid Amid Fears of Lewd Picture Leak

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.