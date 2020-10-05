Actress Lindsay Lohan was once the most sought after celebrity in the early and mid-2000s, but after her controversial drug use, multiple DUIs and alleged bad on-set behavior, the actress fell from grace.

Now a new report from a tabloid suggests that Lohan is financially struggling and is asking for help from her friends.

Is Lindsay Lohan broke?

According to the tabloid the Globe, the actress has pulled a "vanishing act" and is now begging her friends for "much needed" cash.

Using words like "lost girl" and "loopy" to describe Lohan, the paper states that the actress is like a ghost and very few people know how to get a hold of her or even where she is.

The tabloid claims that the actress is living out of a suitcase for years, but that she "can't hide forever." However, the site Gossip Cop can confirm that this report is not true at all.

Also Read: Brooklyn Beckham Slammed by Domestic Violence Charity After Holding Fiancee Nicola Peltz's Throat in a Picture

Gossip Cop pointed out that Lohan currently resides in Dubai, so the idea that she is hard to find is sketchy. However, the tabloid notes how the actress is currently entangled in a lawsuit with a high-profile book publisher over an unfinished book.

The Globe discloses that because of this, the actress is "soliciting funds" from her "hidey-hole." The Insider says that Lohan is hitting up all the big contacts that she can and that the word on the street is that she is "running on empty."

A representative for the actress dismissed the claims and stated that Lohan is not in debt. While it is true that the actress and her company, Crossheart, are being sued by Harper Collins for an incomplete book, but that does not mean the actress is having money issues.

Lohan's rumors

This is not the first time that tabloids made inaccurate claims about the actress since it was done before. Earlier this year, tabloids were busted for alleging that the actress was seeking revenge against certain celebrities.

The Globe reported that Lohan wanted to blacklist a few famous people, such as Emma Stone, Ashton Kutcher and her former boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. The representative for Lohan denied the story.

Years back, Gossip Cop corrected a report from Radar Online that alleged that the actress was writing a tell-all book. Gossip Cop ran the story by a representative for Lohan who confirmed that the article was not true at all.

RadarOnline claimed that Lohan told her friends that she's writing "the mother of tell-alls." An alleged source said that if Lohan gets the green light, she is going to obliterate all her former friends and ex-boyfriends.

The alleged list of stars that Lohan plans to target include Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Ashton Kutcher and Britney Spears.

However, it was a bogus report as Lohan has no intentions of revisiting past feuds or settling old scores through a book. In a New York Times profile, Lohan said that she is a "normal and nice person" and that she does not have any bad intentions.

Lohan made it clear that she wants her past to stay in the past and that the best revenge for her is silence and success. She is not planning to open up about her past or take aim at others.

Related Article: Is Jimmy Kimmel About to Lose His Show? Tabloid Says He Still Faces Backlash Due to Past Controversy

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.