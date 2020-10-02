Brooklyn Beckham was slammed by the founder of KWRO Women's Rights Organization, Diana Nammi, for holding fiancee Nicola Peltz's neck in a photo that was posted on his Instagram account.

Example of domestic violence

The "playful" picture did not sit right with Nammi, and she called the picture "disgusting" and that it should not have been shared online. She believes that it is a mistake to turn such a serious matter into a joke.

However, some netizens thought that it was an overreaction, given that Brooklyn deleted the picture as soon as the criticism came to light and his intention, even if misguided, was to be light-hearted, accrording to Express.

A fan of Beckham wrote online that Nammi's rant is why sometimes causes get lost in the sauce, and that anybody with eyes could see that there was nothing untoward about their picture. The user added that Nammi should focus on actual domestic violence cases and not "silly pictures" on Instagram.

Others defended the newly engaged couple, with others writing how adorable they found the picture. They also took to social media to share their love for David Beckham's son.

In the controversial picture, the 21-year-old flashed his tattooed arms as he held the 25-year-old actress by the neck while drinking wine at dinner, as reported by Metro UK.

The backlash

KWRO is a charity that campaigns against issues such as domestic violence, honor-based violence, and forced marriage. Reacting to the picture of Brooklyn holding Nicola by the throat, Nammi said that it is disgusting and that it is a serious matter that no one should make fun of.

Nammi added that the whole ordeal is important as an organization like KWRO has seen so many women become victims of honor-based violence, domestic violence, forced marriage, and that they have been strangled by their own family and they have been killed by husbands, partners, or boyfriends.

The founder of the organization added that the "joke" is disgusting in her opinion and that the kind of picture should be banned from Instagram.

Nammi said that the picture sent a wrong message and a very dangerous message to young people, especially since that kind of attitude is not acceptable and both men and women need to be respected, and their life needs to be celebrated.

The founder of the organization also pointed out that Brooklyn's position is important and that he should be careful about what he posts on social media. She also pointed out that Brooklyn is mature enough to know that his fiancee is "not a doll to be played with."

Nammi is urging Brooklyn to post a message of apology on Instagram and Twitter and everywhere on social media for their wrongdoing. She added that they are fighting on a daily basis, talking in schools, and trying to educate people about the issues of domestic violence and how to have a healthy relationship.

On a daily basis, they are trying to bring domestic violence to the school curriculum and that they set examples of healthy relationships so people will be educated, but one message from an "irresponsible man" like Brooklyn gives a big message to the world, said Nammi.

