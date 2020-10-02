Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel faced a lot of backlash after old pictures of him sporting a "blackface" resurfaced.

After Kimmel decided to take a summer hiatus, rumors started circulating that the talk show host would be replaced on his own show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

There has also been some gossip about Kimmel's marriage to Molly McNearney being in jeopardy and how the two are trying their best to rekindle their romance while they were in quarantine together.

Did Jennifer Aniston have an affair with Kimmel?

In 2019, tabloid Woman's Day alleged Molly McNearney was not happy about Jennifer Aniston's close relationship with the talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The tabloid reported that McNearney was tired of Aniston always hanging out with her husband and how they spend their free time together.

An alleged insider added that McNearney did not like it when Aniston and Kimmel go off by themselves and felt that the actress could take her husband.

However, this rumor is not true. According to Gossip Cop, a site that debunked the narrative, Aniston is just friends with Kimmel, and she is even close with McNearney. McNearney was also on the plane with Aniston that made an emergency landing, which proves that the two have a separate relationship.

Kimmel's "blackface" incident

In September, the National Enquirer asserted Kimmel was being replaced. This was after the fallout of the "blackface" controversy, Kimmel issued an apology.

The Enquirer, however, stated that Kimmel's public apology did nothing but seal the host's doom and that ABC allegedly was already looking for a replacement. It was suggested by the tabloid that the executives of the network were looking for a host that does not have any scandals.

Once again, the tabloid story was proven to be false. Gossip Cop dismissed the story. It is true that the late-night talk show host received major backlash following the "blackface" controversy, but he can't be replaced by the management.

Kimmel has a three-year contract extension with ABC, which he signed in August 2019. Additionally, Kimmel just hosted the Emmys 2020, so it is safe to say that he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Jennifer Lawrence on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"?

A separate report from the tabloid OK! stated that actress Jennifer Lawrence wanted to replace Jimmy Kimmel.

The magazine claimed that the actress allegedly felt the hosting gig was a dream job for her, and despite her friendship with Kimmel, she would replace the host if given a chance.

An alleged insider told the outlet that the actress was making it discreetly known that her hat's in the ring if the gig comes up. However, Gossip Cop already corrected the narrative that Kimmel was being replaced as he still has three years left in his contract.

Also, Kimmel returned to his show on September 21 after a summer break. That means he will still host it until his contract ends. Lawrence did receive positive feedback when she took over Kimmel's show one time, but that does not mean she is after it.

