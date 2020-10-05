Donald Trump said the U.S. will be getting the super-duper missile, but it seems Russia has beaten them to the gun. Putin has touted a Russian hypersonic missile tested on the MiG-31. It is the initial unit until the Su-57 is operational.

The U.S. 5th general F-35 is the quarterback of the connected battlefield that might not be enough. Most defenses can handle conventional missiles, but hypersonic weapons are new threats.

Russia has long wanted to dominate on the battlefield. Getting their F-35 counter with their super-fast Kh-47M2 Kinzhal in the air will be something the American's worry how to blunt. Putin may have the weapons that will be feared enough as a deterrent to any nation that will dare attack Russia or allies, reported Eurasian Times.

According to the Russian state news agency, part of the Su-57 deployment will be paired with the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal. A statement read that with Russia's State Armament Program for 2018-2027 because it arms the Su-57 gets the new missile. The missiles will be similar to the Kinzhal, with some minor differences to it.

Why the dagger?

In Russian, Kinzhal means dagger, an air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) capable of using a nuclear warhead or conventional one. It is supposed to be capable of 2,000 kilometers plus and reaches Mach 10. It is one of the fastest missiles ever made, the Chinese version is yet to be verified.

Sources say that it is operational since 2017 with functionality to adjust and evade attempts to shoot it down while in flight. Its ability to use conventional or nuke warheads is one of the six Russian ultimate weapons.

For the Russian forces, the characteristic of the weapon and its ability to adjust in all stages of its approach to the target is a nightmare. Defenses from high altitude interceptor warheads to multiple defenses on the ground do not have it easy. The U.S. has yet to devise a feasible anti-missiles defense too.

Some claims alleged by Russia's Ministry of Defence is the missile system can circumvent even the American Aegis system. These are land-based stationary missile batteries.

So far, these are plans that will be possible soon, though the Su-57 is not yet part of the Russian Air force, compared to the F-35 that is getting snazzy extras.

Su-57 5th generation fighter

This is the best plane Russia has to offer that flew in 2010 with stealth as they claim. It has composites in its airframe and advance technologies that assure less detection compared to a conventional plane.

Like the U.S. F-35s and F-22 with everything that a stealth capable plane has to the advanced avionics. But some analysts are not sure because all of it is on paper-like the J-20, which might be a 4++ generation fighter.

No one knows if the Pentagon will get shivers with New Russian Hypersonic Missile and Su-57 unless it becomes more than propaganda.

