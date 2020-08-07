The People's Liberation Army (PLA) did practice assault drills against hypothetical U.S. vessels with its Z-10 attack copters, as other options arise for other forms of deployment.

China conducted a series of exercises that involved sea crossing attack exercises which targets sea vessels. They utilized both army helicopters and Navy warships which takes advantage of the helicopter's versatility, and will be crucial in the invasion of Taiwan.

According to military analysts last Wednesday, operations like this are crucial for success in overrunning the Taiwanese defenses, as mentioned in Global Times.

One factor to consider is the Taiwanese acquisition of missile systems that pose a threat to ships and aerial assets. Another consideration is when American war vessels came to the assistance of Taiwan. The cumulative effect of using attack copters and navy gives any hypothetical invasion of Taiwan a boost.

The group which conducted these combined naval and army exercises is the aviation brigade connected to the 73rd Group Army, with a Navy squadron with emphasis on dual operations that would be part of offensive maneuvers.

Initial stages would be the deployment from land bases of Z-10, Z-9, and Mi-171 that will be landing on specialized naval carriers for amphibious operations. Overall, the operation will be coordinated by both branches to ensure success, according to China Mil.

The procedure during the naval assault exercises would start by having the helicopters leave the bases to head to the base of operations. This would be the Type 071 light carrier where the rotorcraft would land on, and they will disembark from the deck based on the report.

Part of the operational exercise is the boarding of the attack and transport copters that meant flying under the cover of attack copters. The transport helis would go in low to avoid air-to-air missiles, and the troopers would rappel down when the group has reached the objective. Next would be the takeover of the enemy ship and taking command of the control tower.

One important part of the mission is that helicopters can land vertical and use low-flying techniques at high-speed to avoid detection. The copter can attack in types of weather that the aircraft will not be comfortable with. The PLA is looking for alternative means to win against a more superior enemy.

During the simulated attack exercises, one Z-10 was included in the drills. The variant used was the one with upward type exhaust openings, which lessens the heat signature to give targeting sensors more problems.

Why the PLA needs to orient in asymmetrical combat

According to the Global Times, practicing with amphibious operations and vertical landing will integrate these capabilities with the Navy Aviation Force and Marines in combined operations. This was stated by an unknown military source.

The NAF has none of the attack helicopters, like Z-10 that has good suppressive fire that will be best in pinning down ground forces and enemy armor when air superiority has been achieved.

Key to China's naval strategy will be the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, which has a bigger deck that the Type 071 for more copters on the flat top. From 2019, two of the 75s have been launched by the PLAN.

According to Zhang Keqiang, a flight commander of the Army aviation brigade, drills will be added to the competence in such operations.

