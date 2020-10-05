An unfortunate supermarket worker got crushed underneath five stocked shelves that fell on her. The victim is identified as Elane de Oliveira Rodrigues, 21, was busy on the shelves when it happened.

The incident happened at the Mateus Atacarejo Mix Supermarket in São Luís, North Brazil when stacking fell. Rodrigues was killed and could not be saved by rescuers, reported The Sun.

Besides the staff, there were customers caught up in the mishap that killed Rodrigues. A total of eight were injured on that Friday evening. Ruan Alysson, a cousin of the fatality spoke to the media about his cousin, saying that she was very elated to work in the company. She was employed as a shelf stacker for the last three months.

According to the cousin, she took a selfie on her mobile phone wearing her uniform at work, while on the shop floor. All the six who were injured were sent to the hospital after getting retrieved by emergency services. They have been treated and released after checked for further complications.

Only two of the injured were allowed to leave, after having only minor injuries from the freak accident.

Sources say that the retail store was full of customers when the shelves collapse on them. The accident is supposed to have happened at 8:15 p.m.

The horrific accident was captured on tape, showing the shelves on the right side come crashing down, initiating a domino effect that caused shelves and merchandise to fall into each other. Goods falling injured the one's caught in the incident.

When the shelves started their fall, all the store attendants and customers were dumbfounded by a loud noise. Steel and merchandise littered the interior of the store.

Also read: Doner Kebab Chef Dad Chopped Up Daughter in Parts When She Argued Drunk With Mom

Panicking and escaping people are seen running from the slow-motion scene was the initial response. But, some with the presence of mind went straight into the tangled mess to pull out anyone who is still alive. In the footage, screams were heard from those in the mess, noted Daily Star Post.

At one point ,a man had a small child from the fallen debris and looked for EMTs. Concerned citizens formed a human chain to take on the pile of mess that might be covering anyone trapped in the fall. Images of people not concerned about their safety were getting everything clear, even before the help arrived. Their effort saved survivors with their quick actions.

Later, the fire services arrived with police and ambulance teams wading in once they got to help with good Samaritans efforts.

At one point, they were instructing them to use mobiles to ring or make a loud noise to be found, it continued the entire night. It took about 11-hours and over 270 firefighters. Their efforts ended on Saturday.

Mateus Group which owns the ill-fated store and operator of the biggest stores, said that everything needed was done to support those affected by the mishap.

In a statement, the Mateus Group, which runs one of the largest supermarket chains in the city, stressed everything was being done to find, save, and support the victims. The identity of Elane de Oliveira Rodrigues was confirmed by the management.

The company expresses regret about the employee's death and will investigate what caused the shelves to fall and give way.

Related article: Wife's Lover Shot Dead by Spouse, Husband Orders Her to Behead Lover, Bury Head in Woods

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.