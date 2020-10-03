When a New Hampshire man finds out his wife was having an adulterous affair, he kills her lover. His wife beheads the man at bidding and disposes of the other man's head by burying it deep in the woods.

When a furious husband discovers his wife's secret affair, he kills the paramour and made her abuse the corpse of her lover. Ordering her to remove his head from the body, and bury the severed head in the woods. The authorities believe this is what happened when the adulterous man was slain.

Police named in a warrant for the arrest of Armando Barron, 30, and Britany Barron, 31, who were involved in the slaying and severance of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault's head in Manchester, New Hampshire. After her enraged spouse ended the victim's life, he told to his wife to chop the offender's head off. After his wife was done beheading, she was ordered to bury the head in a campsite deep in the Northwoods, reported Meaww.

Reports say that a violent killing happened last weekend, and the headless remains were found last Tuesday.

The wife told the police when her spouse knew of the affair, he beat her for it. While very angry, he shoved a loaded gun's barrel into her mouth forcefully. Armando was not done yet and planned a worse fate for his wife's co-adulterer. Calling the victim on her mobile phone, he lured the other man to the park.

Armando attacked his victim and forced her to gun down her paramour, putting his fingers over hers. This was according to the police affidavit by Hampshire State Police Detective Stephen Sloper, cited The Sun.

He wanted his wife to step on the victim's neck, but she refused. Instead, she cut his wrists at his insistence. Next, the victim got shot three times, Britany's ordeal got worse, taking the dead man to the Errol camping site. Ordered to use a saw to lop off the dead man's head, she had it buried like trash. The headless corpse was placed in a tarp and buried close to a brook.

The crime was exposed when Britany saw several wildlife conservation officers at the campsite. She told them everything about the unspeakable murder of Jonathan Amerault. She showed them where the headless remains were hidden. Officers did see the bloody tarp and the injuries suffered by the victim before dying, said the Daily Beast.

Armando was apprehended in Coos County last Thursday for the gruesome slaying of Jonathan Amerault. Other charges are assault and battery on his wife linked to the murder investigation, stated a document filed in Cheshire Superior Court. The spouses are charged for murder, even if Britany did not kill the victim actively.

The accused man is charged with murder of the victim with kidnapping, said the Attorney General's Office. The co-adulterer was guilty of tampering with the evidence or falsifying it, which is still pending investigation. Both spouses are in jail with no bail allowed.

When Amerault did not report for work last Monday, his mother told the police that he was missing. It was mentioned by the New Hampshire State Police Detective Matthew Anderson. Soon after the police tried to find the absent man. Employees at the office said that both Britany and the victim was knocking boots, mention Press From.

The shooting and beheading of Amerault is still in the courts, while the woman's guilt is still under investigation.

