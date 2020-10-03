China has unraveled a new military drone with the capability of carrying a directed missile system and grenade launchers. The drone was displayed in footage of recent attack exercises in southern China.

Immediate Response

China will reportedly respond immediately and with adequate force if the US pounces on the South China Sea islands with drones or any other weapon.

The United States Air Force magazine published for the first time in years an artificial imitation of an MQ-9 Reaper drone using China's map in the background which is seen as a war signal, reported Prensa Latina.

The rotary-wing aircraft also has the capacity of charging with guided munitions and initiating various missions. This includes tactical military observation and mid-air interposing. The country has leveraged its military drone race with the US in the latest years, reported Daily Mail.

MQ-9 Reaper Drone of the United States

A US Air Force patch displaying an MQ-9 Reaper drone hovering over China has spat state media in the communist nation.

The patch shows a skeletal Grim Reaper provided with his traditional sickle, was donned by airmen participating in an exercise last month, the Agile Reaper, reported Stripes.

This was its first drone strategic training activity in the Pacific Ocean. Reports indicate that the last time the United States Air Force inserted a country on their patch was in the Vietnam War.

A Reported Edge Over the US

According to Chinese military experts on Tuesday, China could easily shoot down the US' MQ-9 Reaper drones in the event that the US sends them and conducts attacks on China. This was after American media reported that the US Air Force is using China as a fictional enemy of the drones.

Chinese state media has described the simulated island assault exercise as a provocative gesture. The drill was being carried out in California but has brought upon warnings from China's state media that China would retaliate in case the US pounces.

China's Drone Swarm-Armored Vehicle Integration

China has tested a new attack system that incorporates armored vehicles and drone swarms. This will allow armored teams to obtain more battlefield data and conduct fatal attacks.

This technology was created by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). In May, the system was used by an anonymous unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army for exercises.

Chinese Craft

The craft is considered to have been manufactured by aviation company Harwar based in Shenzhen in Southern China. The firm, which builds drones with "special" materials, exhibited the model at a drone expo that was held in September.

The news is met with new condemnation by the US Department of State over construction works on the Nansha Islands. Reports indicate the possibility of sending MQ-9 Reapers to deconstruct some parts of the domain public works.

To China, the US' recent move expresses hostility of war. Their reported option is to pounce at the enemy and teach them an indelible lesson.

