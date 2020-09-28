China's President Xi Jinping has helped seal China's position as a global superpower since taking over his position in 2012. He has set forth an assertive foreign policy, making daring moves in numerous key flashpoints throughout Asia and with regard to China's territorial claims.

The country has taken a harder stance in response to supposed challenges. It has leveled up its claims on territories from the South China Sea to the Himalayan Sino-Indian border and even in one of its own cities.

South China Sea

China is up against smaller neighboring countries in multiple territorial disputes over islands, lagoons, and coral reefs in the South China Sea debacle. The waters are a major commercial shipping path rich in fish and probable oil and gas reserves.

The strain between China and both Vietnam and the Philippines have recently been relieved despite China increasing its military activity in the South China Sea by initiating a surge of naval maneuvers and exercises in 2018. China's building of military and industrial outposts on artificial islands it has constructed in disputed waters is ongoing.

Military Exercises

The new military exercises in the South China Sea is in the midst of a small increase in tensions between the Asian giant and the United States and its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Regarding China's territorial claims, the Maritime Safety Administration released a pair of declarations barring seas around the area of the military exercises running Sunday through Monday but provided no extra details, reported AP.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the United States is the largest driving force behind its militarization. China is assertive to firmly shield national sovereignty and territorial security. It will continue to work with other countries in the region to sustain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

"We urge some in the US not to make groundless accusations against China." Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin added for them to not act rashly, reported Global Times.

Beijing to Washington

Beijing retaliated at Washington's allegations that it is a leading cause of worldwide environmental damage and has copped out on its vow not to militarize the South China Sea.

Last week, a paper released by the State Department cited the Chinese record on particular issues including greenhouse gas emissions to air and water and soil pollution, wildlife trafficking, and illegal logging.

The document indicated, "While the Chinese people have suffered the worst environmental impacts of its actions, Beijing also threatens the global economy and global health by unsustainably exploiting natural resources and exporting its willful disregard for the environment," reported ABC News.

Reopening Talks

According to political experts, China's government is looking to reopen negotiation with ten Southeast Asian countries on a code of conduct for the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated in August that South China Sea talks should be initiated again.

China establishes regular drills in the area. However, there was no immediate indication they had been prompted by recent events of China doubling down its territorial claims.

