Reality star, businesswoman, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, along with her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, have been hit with a harassment lawsuit from a former bodyguard.

The lawsuit includes allegations of several kinds of discrimination and harassment. Although Jenner, with the help of her representatives, denied the claims, they are serious.

Harassment and racism

The news site The Blast broke the news first and reported that one of the ex-bodyguards of the Kardashians filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian for a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct.

The filing also includes allegations of a hostile work environment on top of racial and gender discrimination. The site did not name the bodyguard, but it did report that the man identified himself as African American.

The bodyguard started working with the family in May 2017 through a private security company, and he served on security detail for Jenner and Kourtney. The bodyguard said that during his time with the family, he was subjected to both inappropriate comments and contact from Jenner.

Comments directed at the bodyguard were of overt sexual nature, and Jenner also commented on the bodyguard's physical appearance, sexual activities and suggested that he engage in a romantic and sexual relationship with her.

Additionally, it mentions an instance of Jenner resting her hands on his thighs and groin, rubbing her pelvis against his back, touching his rear with her hands, and exposing parts of her body to him in a lewd or suggestive manner.

According to the lawsuit, the bodyguard told Jenner to stop and brought the issue to his original company's human resources to no avail.

The man said he faced retaliation for his report, and he claims he was the victim of fabricated complaints and a suspension from working with Jenner, though he continued to work with Kourtney.

Racial discrimination was also in the lawsuit, with the filing stating that he was subjected to pervasive and cruel mockery, harassment, belittling and otherwise humiliating mistreatment by defendants due to his race and that he was wrongfully terminated.

The situation ended when he was fired in September 2018, although he filed a claim with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing afterward. He claims that Jenner and Kourtney's team tried to harass and intimidate him into not bringing the incident to the court.

Jenner's response

The Blast received a statement from Jenner's lawyer, which strongly rejects the claims of the lawsuit and threatens legal action against the former bodyguard.

According to the statement, Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction. The statement added that the guard never made any complaints to his employer about Jenner until contriving the claim.

Although Kourtney is named in the lawsuit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the bodyguard. The statement insists that the claims are outrageous and that anyone can sue anyone in America and that there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims.

The statement ends by saying that as soon as Kris and Kourtney defeat the ridiculous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue the bodyguard and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.

