Mariah Carey is one of the most successful female artists of all time, with dozens of number one hits and songs that charted the billboard.

Now the singer is set to release a memoir that will talk about her traumatic upbringing, her private life, her relationships, and her tragic miscarriage that shocked the music industry.

Carey's toxic household

In her explosive biography "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer claimed that her brother was a failed hit man and that she was pimped out by her older sister when she was just 12 years old, according to Time.

Carey also talked about her abusive relationship when she was threatened with a knife by her first husband Tommy Mottola, and kept her like a prisoner in their $30 million mansion.

The singer opened up about her breakdown at the height of her fame, and that her mother called the cops on her and had her sectioned.

A publishing source said that when the singer was 6 years old, her brother Morgan lashed out at their mother during an argument and threw her against the wall.

According to Carey, Morgan was a failed hitman. In 1980, a woman asked him to kill her husband for $30,000, he was given $1,200 up front, but he never went through with it.

The source then said that as an adult, Carey remembers how her brother and her mother came to her and told her how her mother's second husband was threatening to ruin her career by revealing family secrets.

Meanwhile, her older sister Alison allegedly gave her a whole valium when she was only 12 years old, then not long after, she said she tried to give her cocaine, according to Vulture.

The singer revealed Alison tried to pimp her out to one of her boyfriends who came to pick her up alone and tried to put his arm around her and kiss her. Alison also gave her third-degree burns across her back after throwing hot tea at her.

Carey also said that she was so sleep deprived due to her busy schedule that she went to stay at her mother's house to get some rest, but they ended up arguing. Her mother called the cops, who removed her from the house and took her to a rehab facility.

The singer now refers to Morgan and Alison as her ex-brother and ex-sister and calls her mother by her name, Pat. She blames her PTSD, which she still suffers from to this day, on her family and what they have done to her over the years.

Abusive relationship

The singer opened up about her first husband, music mogul Tommy Mottola, who she married when she was 23 years old, and he was 44, according to BBC.

The former Sony boss terrorized her with a knife after a fling with Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Carey met Jeter at a dinner party and fell for him very hard. Jeter walked her to her car, and Tommy found out about it.

Tommy Mottola allegedly picked up a knife and pressed the flat side of it against her right cheek while two industry biggies were there, watching them and did not say a word. He then slowly dragged the knife down her face.

Carey was physically injured by Tommy, but it gave her the courage to leave him. She also talked about the miscarriage of her first baby with her second husband Nick Cannon.

Carey's memoir will be available on October 1, 2020.

