A tabloid published an article stating that another Hollywood baby may be on the way, and the tabloid suggests that Leonardo DiCaprio may be the one joining the fatherhood club.

Is Leo going to be a father?

According to the tabloid Woman's Day, Hollywood is buzzing that DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, could be expecting a baby. The tabloid shows a picture of Morrone strolling about in West Hollywood with an arrow pointing towards what appears to be a growing baby bump.

The friends of the Hollywood couple allegedly said that if the news about the baby is true, then the timing is perfect.

An unnamed source said that it is no secret that DiCaprio and Camila have become very close during quarantine, and it is the first time that he's gotten to know someone and that he is comfortable living with Camila.

The alleged insider continues that no one is surprised to see her sporting a bump, and it is something that has been on the actor's agenda for years, he has just not found the right girl.

Alleged source then adds that the actor and Morrone have been turning down some invites lately and that the insider believes it is because of the pregnancy.

However, news site Gossip Cop pointed out that the turning down of invites could be because of the current coronavirus pandemic, as gatherings and other social events are still prohibited.

Still, the insider said that Morrone is "blooming" right now and that the actor is all over her. The source reveals that all of DiCaprio's friends are loving the new him and are certain Morrone is "The One" for the actor.

And while she may not get him down the aisle, the tabloid source said that DiCaprio does want to be a father and that his mother will "kill him if he does not give her grandchildren soon."

The truth

With this scenario, anything is possible as the two are still together, and they could be really planning about starting a family. However, the photo used by the tabloid is the one out of dozens and tried to insinuate that Morrone has a bump.

In the other photos of Morrone in other magazines, she does not have a baby bump. Earlier this month, the actor and Morrone were seen at the beach together, and Morrone was spotted in a bikini with a slim stomach.

Although the couple may have future plans to have a baby together, no one knows for sure when it will happen. Also, Woman's Day is not the most reliable source when it comes to the personal lives of Hollywood stars.

Woman's Day claimed DiCaprio was dead set to go after actress Margot Robbie as the two worked together on the movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The magazine alleged that the actor was trying to pursue Robbie during the production of the film, but the whole situation was not true.

In May 2019, Woman's Day even reported that DiCaprio was jealous of Brad Pitt for hitting it off with Robbie. Once again, that was once true as Robbie is married, and she was not involved with anything romantic with Pitt or DiCaprio.

