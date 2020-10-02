A deranged man who claims that an evil voice commanded him to strangle an adult model until she died. He then concealed her remains by encasing it in cement, and throwing it in the desert after the crime.

The accused said that the voices gave him no choice and that he was helpless to stop himself.

Both Christopher Prestipino, 46, and accomplice Casanra Garrett, 40, have been identified as the killers of Esmeralda Gonzales whom they slew on May 2019. Despite proof against him in committing the crime, his lawyers did not agree with the charges, mentioned the Sun.

The defense lawyers tried to keep Prestipino out of jail by claiming that he is not mentally competent. His next trial in court will be in May next year, reported the Daily Mail.

According to a statement of one of the accused lawyers, the mother of Prestipino said that his mental health is fallible. Such normal states of mind are forgettable and in a delusional status, neither is he competent in her point of view.

The last time anyone had talked to the suspect, he made claims that voices were everywhere. He also forgets a lot and alledgely suffers from short term memory loss.

His lawyers claimed when filling that the suspect knows what is happening in the following proceedings. However, they also said that all his memories of last year are gone. It is a concern for the defense if he can barely remember.

On May 31, 2019, Gonzales was trying to open a door that was not hers. Such incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The door she thought was her home is less than a mile from Prestipino's.

Also read: Teen Burglars Torture Old Woman, Feed Her Organs to the Dogs

Documents from the court said that the occupants told the woman that she was knocking on the wrong residence. The adult model did not appear normal. Instead, she was very unbalanced and a bit disoriented.

There's no explanation why Gonzales was in such a discombobulated condition. There was no proper judgment that led her to knock on strange doors.

According to the Daily Mail, she saw her way to the doorstep of those who would kill her. She would be allowed to enter the last place that she would want to be. She ended up entering Prestipino's home.

Inside the house with Prestipino, the adult model was given a dose of methamphetamine that made her high. He tied her to a bedpost for a long time while on drugs.

Next, the two suspects gave the tied-up model a shot of pool cleaner using a syringe. SInce she was threatening to call the cops because they gave her drugs, they strangled her to death to silence her.

Not wanting to go to jail for the murder, he covered the body in concrete. He dumped the slab in the desert close to Las Vegas Valley. The encased remains of the adult model was seen early in October.

His accomplice is Lisa Mort, Prestipinio's girlfriend, an accessory to murder and hiding the evidence. She helped Prestipino hide everything.

The police was tipped off that Prestipinio killed Gonzales who was reported missing by the brother after a while. Later, he told a friend of strangling and placing the woman inside the cement.

Related article: Lesbians Chopped Man, Used His Fingers to Open Mobile Phone and Steal His Money

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.