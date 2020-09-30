Two lesbians seduced a man and steal his money. The victim was killed and his body was quartered into several pieces.

In order to get their hands on his money, they used his dismembered arms to use his dead cold fingers to unlock his account via his mobile phone. The transferred money is worth $77,120 which was purloined by the culprits, reported the Sun.

The female pair are identified as security worker Maria Malveiro, 19, with 23-year-old nurse Mariana Fonseca who premeditated the slaying of the victim. They threw the torso of Diogo Goncalves, 21-years old, into the ocean. They kept the man's head as a gruesome trophy of their crime, cited Daily Mail UK.

The point of discussion is about the heinous slaying of the victim, and how his separated body part was disposed of by the pair. The Portuguese prosecutor cited this point as the trial to prove the brutal murder of Diogo.

Source say that the accused decided to keep his head, forearms, hand, and feet that were quarter and chopped from the victim mafter they threw the torso into the ocean.

When an Algarve judge asked Malveiro about their unspeakable murder, she said that the American series Dexter inspired everything they committed, giving it a sense of a copycat murder popularly done by convicted killers in media.

In the American show "Dexter," actor Michael C Hall portrays a forensic technician who is a vigilante serial killer on the program. He usually does and plans the murders on the show, mentioned Unfold Times.

Diogo got strangled to death by the woman last March 18, 2020. Malveiro is the suspect who discarded the torso near the sea from the cliffs in the Algarve town of Sagres.

Exactly four days after the death of the victim, they chopped off a finger from his right hand. The victim programmed his mobile with his prints intentionally. The accused pair did open his account and effected the transfer. Not to be too suspicious, the body parts left of the dismembered man got thrown like rubbish.

Keeping suspicions and making Diogo's co-workers and friends think that something has happened to him, they used his accessed Facebook account to post messages. Most of the plan fell through. The best murders don't go as planned most of the time, noted The Algarve Daily News.

The suspects were charged with bloody murder, abuse and desecrating a corpse, computer fraud, and driving the victim's automobile.

One paper The Jornal de Noticias said that Malveiro used the victim's attraction to her. She spiked a drink with the sedative Diazepam after he expected a lap dance from her. Instead of heaven, he got strangled and ended up in pieces. He literally fell apart after being chopped up.

The lesbians brought his car to the seaside of Cape St Vincent in Sagres. His chopped torso did not hit the water, which led to the theft of his money.

