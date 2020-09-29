Are the friends of Khloe Kardashian worried that the reality star will end up like the late Michael Jackson if she does not stop getting her nose done?

A tabloid claims that the reality star is obsessed with getting her face fixed and her friends are alarmed by her behavior.

Khloe's nose change?

The National Enquirer released an article claiming that Khloe Kardashian is obsessed with tweaking her nose and her friends are worried that she would end up looking like Michael Jackson if she does not stop.

An alleged source said that Khloe's nose had been pruned to the point where it looks odd on her face.The source added that she is getting a lot of stares and most are directed at her nose.

The tabloid then claimed that Kardashian had made numerous surgical changes to her nose. Both the tabloid and the source were vague on just how many operations the reality star really had.

The source then added that even though Khloe spent thousands trying to get her nose right, she still does not like it.

Quoting its own previous reporting from 2019, which raises doubts because the outlet is wrong often, the outlet insisted that Khloe had spent more than $1 million on plastic surgery.

The alleged source also told the tabloid that the friends of the reality star are worried that Khloe would end up looking like pop culture icon Michael Jackson if she does not stop getting her nose done.

The insider explained that toward the end of Michael Jackson's life, people joked his nose was in danger in falling off. No one wants Khloe to suffer the same fate, but she will wind up looking like a freak show unless she curbs her surgery obsession.

Debunking the claims

The site Gossip Cop has noticed that the rumors surrounding the reality star are frequent. The claim of the outlet that she spent $1 million on plastic surgery was also published last year.

Khloe Kardashian has been upfront with her fans about her life, including some of the unflattering portions, so if she did get her nose done, she would be the first to admit it.

Khloe even talked about her desire to get a nose job in the future in an Instagram comment. She said that one day, she would get one because she thinks about it every day, but she is scared, so for now it is all about contour.

There have also been rumors that Khloe is struggling financially, and the report follows the narrative. The tabloid's hand wringing over the cost of all these alleged plastic surgeries is not necessary.

Khloe is doing fine financially, she is busy with her reality show, and her business The Good American and there is no evidence that she is spending millions on plastic surgery.

The tabloid has also been wrong about Khloe in the past. The Enquirer once claimed that she had begged actress Kate Beckinsale to find her a boyfriend. But it turns out that it was not true as no source close to the two women confirmed the rumor.

