Romantic movies are fun to watch, especially if the leads have amazing chemistry, great storyline and you want nothing else than happiness, love and togetherness for the both of them. You will find yourself rooting for the protagonists and hoping for a happily ever after as soon as the credits roll.

Sadly, not all romantic movies have happy endings. Most of them take the realistic approach, and no matter how perfect they are for each other, they just aren't meant to be together.

La La Land (2016)

The modern musical romantic comedy "La La Land" is praised by critics and it a box office success. It follows struggling jazz pianist Sebastian, played by Ryan Gosling, and aspiring actress Mia, played by Emma Stone, both attempt to find fame and fortune in LA's entertainment scene.

The film ends with the two leads parting ways to pursue their individual dreams. Mia becomes a famous actress, while Sebastian opens his own jazz club.

In the final moments of the film, the audience gets to see a bittersweet dream-montage of how Mia's and Sebastian's lives could have bee played out if they had ended up together.

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

"(500) Days of Summer" is a surprise indie hit. It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tom, a hopeless romantic who falls for Summer, played by Zooey Deschanel. The film shows the times that Tom reflects the key moments in their failed relationship.

The amazing thing about this film is that it plays with the "dream girl" trope and shows the fine line between fantasy and true love.

For Tom, Summer was his ideal type, making her more of an idea than a real person. He put her on a pedestal and failed to humanize her, which lead to the doom of their relationship.

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

"My Best Friend's Wedding" starring Julia Roberts was a box office hit, and it remains as one of the most loved 90s romantic comedy movies.

When Robert's character Julianne Potter finds out that her lifelong friend Michael O'Neal, played by Dermot Mulroney, is getting married to a college student Kimmy Wallace, played by Cameron Diaz, she travels to Chicago to sabotage the wedding and profess her love to Michael.

What makes this movie perfect is that no only does it show that not all friendships are ultimately turned into romantic love, but it subverts the typical happy ending in favor of a more true to life-ending.

Chasing Amy (1997)

"Chasing Amy" is a 90s cult favorite, written and directed by Kevin Smith. The movie stars Ben Affleck as Holden, a comic book artist who falls in love with fellow artist Alyssa, played by Joey Lauren Adams.

Holden discovers that Alyssa is gay, but he still pursues a relationship with her. Ultimately, he was not able to deal with Alyssa's promiscuous past, and it doomed their chance of ending up together.

"Chasing Amy" is a progressive film, especially during its release, as it explores sexual identity in a humanistic way. The characters talked about issues and discussed the questions that society throws at the LGBTQ community. This sexy, romantic comedy is a sweet and endearing hit.

