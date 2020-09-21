On September 19, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian responded to negative comments about her friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae. The comments came after she posted a series of photos on her Instagram account.

Friendship with Addison Rae

The two have gotten close in the last few months, and they showed off their bikinis as they posed in a swimming pool. After uploading the pictures, netizens were quick to share their thoughts about them.

Netizens commented about the massive age difference between the Poosh founder and the TikTok star. Kourtney is 41 years old while Rae is 19 years old. Netizens also took note that they posed in a swimming pool, wearing sexy bikinis despite Rae still being a teenager.

The reality star wasted no time and clapped back at haters by posting, "Do you suggest a better place," she chimed in, adding, "I'm looking for ideas..."

In June 2020, Rae shared more insight into her friendship with Kourtney. The influencer said that Youtube star David Dobrik was the one who introduced her to Kourtney and her son Mason Disick.

Rae said during her interview on The Tom Ward Show that Mason liked her TikTok videos. They talked, and eventually, they got really close. She added that they work out together and do other things together.

Kourtney's lesbian rumors

Not long ago, a tabloid claimed that Kourtney came out as a lesbian after she released a photo of her friend and called her her wife in the caption.

The site Gossip Cop has since then debunked the claim, stating that the word "wife" in the caption is not literal and that the reality star and her friend, Stephanie Shepard, were not in a romantic relationship.

What added more fuel to the fire was when a picture of her kissing a woman on the lips circulated. The picture was captured in 2009, and then-pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was left red-faced after a lesbian encounter. The whole incident happened during her reality show.

According to reports, the kiss happened before she knew that she was pregnant, but the steamy moment raised some eyebrows, according to The DailyMail.

The reality star kissed a gorgeous bisexual named Jackie in a nightclub in Florida after meeting her in an art class. The two hit it off after a few drinks.

The whole encounter was caught on camera for her reality show with her younger sister, "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami." They were also seen cuddled up together in the corner of a lesbian club.

Pictures of their steamy kiss started to circulate online, and after a decade, with rumors about Kourtney's sexuality going around again, the pictures are once again used by tabloids.

However, Kourtney made it clear that she was not romantically interested in the woman. In fact, the following morning, the video showed that Jackie kept calling her non-stop, and the reality star refused to pick it up, regretting that she led her on.

There is no concrete proof that Kourtney Kardashian is a lesbian, despite having a drunken night with a woman and calling her friends sweet nicknames, she is known to have publicly dated men and was in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, whom she eventually divorced.

