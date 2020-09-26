The United States clashed with China and Russia at the United Nations on Thursday over management of the COVID-19 pandemic that has interrupted the globe. They have exchanged allegations about who misgovern and politicized the novel coronavirus in one exchange among top officials at 2020's COVID-19-distanced UN General Assembly meeting.

Lack of International Cooperation

The UN Security Council's ministerial meeting's remarks on the assembly's sidelines came right after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced international cooperation coming short in combatting the coronavirus that cannot be contained.

Sharp Exchanges

At the end of a virtual meeting on Post COVID-19 Global Governance, the stinging exchanges depicted the deep contrary opinions among the three veto-wielding council members that have surged since the first COVID-19 case surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the importance of UN-centred multilateralism is underscored and implied to nations including the United States opting out of creating a vaccine a global public good accessible to people anywhere, reported Business Standard.

The UN General Assembly is meeting online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi regarding the clash between China, Russia, and the US, "In such a challenging moment, major countries are even more duty-bound to put the future of humankind first, discard Cold War mentality and ideological bias and come together in the spirit of partnership to tide over the difficulties," reported Republic World.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his speech stated that the typical misfortunes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic had failed to bring the three nations together and had instead created more rigid divisions. He added, "We see attempts on the part of individual countries to use the current situation in order to move forward their narrow interests of the moment in order to settle the score with the undesirable governments or geopolitical competitors."

China, US

Ray Dalio used the most recent installment of his ongoing series on the changing world in order to underscore clear red lines that, if crossed, could lead to a fatal war between China and the United States. However, he said that the real enemy in the dispute may lie within.

According to the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, "Our greatest war is with ourselves because we have the most control over how strong or weak we are." The wars within and challenges in the US and China are of more importance and bigger than external wars and problems, reported The Economic Times.

In a Jab at the US, European Union Sanctions

Wang addressed the United States and European Union sanctions involving Russia and Syria among others.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the advent of COVID-19 and its shared misfortune did not smoothen interstate conflicts but to the contrary scarred the clash between China, Russia, and the US.

