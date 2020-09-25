A family in Indianapolis, Indiana, was ambushed by thieves who shoot and killed the mother. The dad who survived the shooting was helped by his son who hid from the perpetrators. He was able to call 911 with his son's assistance.

On September 17, the victims were ambushed by unknown perpetrators. The woman died from gunshot wounds, while her husband was injured but was not fatally shot. According to the police, they were attacked on Thursday. The victims are identified as Wilma and Jonathan Hochstetler with their six-year-old son, Bradon. The family was attacked while on a roadside, mentioned Meaww.

The father was shot in the neck, but his wife was killed instantly. Bradon hid from the perpetrators inside a vehicle. Despite getting shot in the neck, Jonathan got to where his son is hidding. He assisted his injured father calling 911, and summoned the police to where they were.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Samone Burris said the police found the family on Thursday nearby 3000 block of North High School Road. The wife was dead when they arrived, and Jonathan was sent to the hospital for immediate treatment. Doctors had to do surgery because the bullet shattered parts of his jawbone and neck vertebrae, reported The Sun.

An interview with the victim's father, Sam Hochstetler said that his son owns an roofing and gutter company. He was at a site of one of his projects located on the West Side of Indianapolis hours before the attack. While hauling a trailer that had a busted tire, they were assisted by two employees to bring the truck to Worthington, which is not far from where they were.

Also read: Russian Ballerina Dismembered, Dissolved in Sulfuric Acid Amid Fears of Lewd Picture Leak

Wilma helped and went back to the worksite with Bradon to get a spare for the busted trailer tire. All was fixed after midnight and everything was in order that they are now ready to go home. The trailer running light was not working said Jonathan's dad. Andrew Yutzy told WLOX that two unknown men went up to the family. Wilma was alarmed and alerted her husband to the danger.

They stole the woman's phone and got their wallets, then walked away from them. But the perpetrators were not done yet. They returned to draw weapons and shot Wilma dead at point-blank. They also shot Jonathan, which shattered his neck. Bradon hid from the criminals to help save his dad.

The grandfather related the trauma suffered by his grandson, who at six-years-old did not understand what he saw. He said that Bradon thought his mom would get up again, but she died on the spot. Still, the child said that the men should have never shot his mom. Sam said his grandson does not know that his mother was killed after they were robbed, noted Metro UK.

The injuries of Jonathan are severe, and his wife's pitiless murder left their son under the care of Child Protective Services. He was transferred to the care of his relatives, with his three siblings from 10, 13, 16-years old (three girls). Police have no leads to the suspects yet and is still continuing investigation for leads to solve the murder of Wilma Hochstetler.

Related article: Request of Tennessee Man Accused of Parricide To Not Reveal Crime Photos Denied by Court

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.