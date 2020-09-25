The Biden-Harris ticket is the first with a woman vice-presidential running mate, and recently the Harris-Biden misstep brought the question if he can complete a full term, with everything intact.

Biden did pick a woman as his vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 Presidential Elections. He chooses Kamala Harris who challenged him in the primaries to select a candidate from the Democrats. She decided to give up in favor of the ex-Obama VP early in the race too.

The elder Dems is already 77-years old if he does beat Trump in the race. He will be 78 and one of the oldest world leader. Previous president elects were much younger, Trump is in his 70s, but is still in full control. If the Democrat wins, it will be a single term president. Kamala Harris in the VP position will be crucial, reported Meaww.

Another is that the California senator is hoped to be the first female president of the United States, but only if Biden cannot continue his duties as POTUS. The Democrats winning have never been so crucial as they have a built-in replacement whatever happens.

On September 23 last Wednesday, Biden indicated that Harris is being groomed for a special role by the Dems should he win this election. Guesting on the Steve Harvey's radio show, Obama's VP said several statements about the future of the Biden-Harris administration.

Biden said that Harris will have to be ready anytime if President Biden is will not be able to continue his duties. One example, he gave was if an unseen accident like getting pushed off a roof.

He spoke of Kamala on the Radio Show as having what it takes, despite her 20-years less than the elder Democrat. Adding words like so good, bright, and very intelligent as the adjectives for her, giving glowing assessments on what she is capable of that included getting in the presidential seat on day one if needed. Stressing that Harris is the best amongst the women candidates from the Democratic party.

Biden says he is a transition or transitional candidate

Last May Biden cryptically has called himself a transition candidate during an online fundraiser, with praises for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has been an ex-presidential candidate before and adding that he was interested in bringing him into the administration.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Biden said enthusiastically that he will be able to serve two terms if he wins in November. If it does happen and his term stretches dual terms, then his age will be 86 years old if it does occur. He told ABC 27 News in Pennsylvania just this month that he indulges in exercises daily and claims to be in excellent shape too. Stressing that good health is a prerequisite for running for president.

A Rasmussen survey was done recently to reveal numbers manifesting what voters think of important electoral issues. Those who answered said that 59% of voters and 49% Dems think Harris will fill in for Biden's failure to finish his first term. Trump has said his opponent is too old and not fit to run. The Democrat has made many mistake statements too.

