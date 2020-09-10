According to Joe Biden's ex-White House stenographer, he noticed that he is steps behind with his scripts being read aloud, which implies a diminished presidential candidate from four years back.

Mike McCormick, is privy to the ex-Obama vice-president from 2011 to 2017 in those years, reported the Washington Free Beacon. One of his observations about the Democrat Nominee is he doesn't seem as sharp from four years back.

Another observation is that Biden is not as upbeat, even how paced his speaking was not the same. He summed it up as not the Biden he knew before, when interviewed by the press, reported New York Post.

He wrote the book, Joe Biden Unauthorized, that examines his time as vice-president of the United States. One of the ex-VPs best attributes is connecting with the audience, would go free-form and off-script. He added that Biden is not doing it.

What the Democrat does is a joke, and move on to engage the crowd. But most of his engagements are bereft of it, even mentioning the DNC speech. Saying that he's lost and cannot keep up like most of the interviews. He looked lost and disconnected, added McCormick.

Another objective observation of the Beacon is that Biden is stuck to the teleprompter, which means that the scripts are all read aloud by him. Some recent interviews will have Biden looking and reading something from a teleprompter.

In the campaign trail, President Trump has brought to attention the issue of Biden's seemingly fallible mental faculties, noting that his Democrat challenger does mistakes and fumbles as he goes about his campaign.

One tweet of the incumbent made mention on Tuesday morning of Biden's sudden energy lately. This is a result of Trump gaining over the democrat campaign, which is alarming for them enough to send Biden out.

In the tweet, Trump said Biden is not stuck in the basement, so he can see what is happening up there, adding that he needs to go out and mingle. Staying in the basement won't win Biden votes. He even trolled the Democrats poll slip up too.

McCormick shared an excerpt in his book that was quite embarrassing for Biden. In a press conference with Vladimir Putin, he ordered Biden's mic to be shutoff. Oddly, none of the press reported what happened.

Sources reveal that Putin made it clear he was in charge of everything in Russia and shut down the American VPs mic, to make it clear. He added that the then-VPs entourage was mad at the Russians. Putin told McCormick to write in the transcript, he ordered the VP muted during the presscon.

A check on the official transcript did show Biden, shut up when speaking. The transcript read, "There's a reason. Mr. Prime Minister, I've been around a long time. The first time I was here - the second time I was here, I was here meeting with President Brezhnev. We were trying to pass SALT II."

The ex-White House stenographer said that Putin discounted and dismissed Biden in that presscon. Vladimir Putin may have shown disrespect for Biden's position that day. It's the same now as Biden cannot keep up, and makes mistakes.

