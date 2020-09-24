Actor Tom Cruise will officially go to space in October 2021 to film a still-unnamed film spearheaded by "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman.

This comes after months of news came that the actor was working along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It has been confirmed that the Hollywood A-lister will be part of a space launch in 2021.

The Announcement

Previously this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to reach its height, the American actor declared that he was planning to shoot a film from space.

The announcement of Cruise was made in May when it was first divulged that he could be going to space for a new film. It was initially thought an elaborate joke regarding wanting to have a break from the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the rumors were backed by facts, with NASA taking to Twitter about the venture.

Action-Packed Movies

The "Mission Impossible" actor is known for his daring efforts for his action films. It was noted that this is his most daring mission yet.

Tom Cruise is slated to go to outer space with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Cruise will be working on the new movie NASA and Musk, reported MSN.

Confirmation

According to Space Shuttle Almanac via Twitter on Saturday, Axiom Space Station will ride off on a tourist mission piloted by Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria. Cruise and Liman will be on board.

Space Shuttle Almanac wrote on Twitter, "So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space@SpaceX#CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021," reported The Standard.

The account traces the calendar for crews flying up to the International Space Station (ISS).

The actor and director pair is slated for the SpaceX Dragron crew flight under Tourist 1 and Tourist 2 piloted by Michael López-Alegría.

First Film Shot in Space

The production will be the first major film shot in space. The movie has yet to have a title or plot. This week, NME confirmed that Cruise's space mission would be launched in October 2021.

Director Liman has previously worked with Cruise on the movies "Edge of Tomorrow" and "American Made."

Piloting Experience

Cruise and Liman both have experience as pilots but space travel will be a new ballgame for the pair.

NASA Confirmation

NASA confirmed their participation in the film previously this year when Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, wrote on Twitter, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA 's ambitious plans a reality," reported Mirror.

Third Slot

The slot for Tourist 3 in the space launch remains to be open, which could be reserved for a cameraman or another actor accompanying Tom Cruise going to space.

