There are feel-good movies that worth watching over and over, there are movies that you just never get tired of and movies that are part of the tradition to watch almost every year.

But not all movies can be watched more than once, as there are those that are too devastating that you can't relieve the pain of the storyline again. Here are some of the movies that are too upsetting to watch the second time.

Requiem For A Dream (2000)

Inspired by Hubert Selby's novel, Darren Aronofsky's "Requiem for a Dream" shows the horrors of substance abuse in all of its forms with such breathtaking force that audiences were forced to think long and hard about during that first cup of coffee in the morning.

From heroin, pot, prescription pills to caffeine, the movie shows you the effects of addiction and gripping mental illness. This is one of the most effective, non-hysterical anti-drug movies ever made.

Safe (1995)

"Safe" is a bit of a horror movie, in which the monster is the world. Directed by Todd Haynes, the movie follows a rich, empty housewife into the depths of environmental illness.

It will make you think if everything was all in her head or if she is just sensitive to low levels of toxic chemicals that most people don't notice.

The movie does not offer a clear answer to these questions, but it follows the character, played by Julianne Moore, through very uncomfortable anxieties and unpeggable illnesses.

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

The graphic rape scene in "Boys Don't Cry" is tough to watch that you can't sit straight and you will find yourself squirming. Based on the real-life tragedy of transgender 21-year-old Brandon Teena, played by Hilary Swank, the movie is relentless in its portrayal of bigotry in small-town Nebraska.

From the sickening violence, the lack of empathy after Teena's rape, exposing him as biological female and misgendering him to the antagonism of the sheriff who grills Teena after the rape. The fact that the movie is based on true events only magnifies the impact.

Grave Of The Fireflies (1988)

"Grave Of The Fireflies" is an animated Japanese film that is visually beautiful but emotionally draining. The movie shows the horrors of war and the dangers of human pride.

The movie shows the story of two Japanese siblings orphaned during the firebombing of their village during World War II. It draws out the suffering of the character Seita and his younger sister Setsuko as they struggle and eventually fail to survive in a war-torn town.

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

"Leaving Las Vegas" was written and directed by Stormy Monday's Mike Figgis starring Nicolas Cage who played the role of a failed screenwriter who was set out to drink himself to death.

The movie is polished and is made for Hollywood, but it still has the quality of aggressively delving into how miserable human beings can get.

Elisabeth Shue's character delivered one of the most heart-wrenching performances as she played a prostitute in Vegas who was gang-raped, shamed, mocked and evicted.

"Leaving Las Vegas" has earned an Oscar of its somber director and the stellar performances of the leads who were able to turn the movie into something miserable yet sadly poetic.

