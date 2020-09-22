A 7-year old who claimed she was abused by both parents who brought her to the hospital, told the doctors not to treat her and let her die. There is even evidence that an uncle had assaulted her, and other injuries caused by her parents.

The young victim identified as Yaz has been subjected to years of abuse when she cryptically told doctors not to heal her. When was brought to Hospital de Las Margaritas, in Puebla located in East-Central Mexico. She was checked for severe beating on the 21st of August which make her said that she wanted to die, begging not to be sent home. Her awful parents would hit her again, if she went home, reported Meaww. Her parents were Alejandra N and Rafael N, who tortured and abused Yaz.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, her neighbor took the victim to the hospital. Without the neighbor's intervention, the injuries and the mental anguish would have killed her in time. When the girl was checked by doctors there was internal bleeding and a collapsed lung caused by her guardians who kept it a secret. The young girl was mentally and physically beaten who'd rather die from her injuries than go back home.

On September 3, authorities moved to arrest the perpetrators and brought in for family violence and child abandonment for the crimes. A search was on for the sick uncle who allegedly assaulted her. It was not the first time the victim was brought in for injuries caused by parents and others.

The young girl suffers trauma from blows and injuries all over her body. Chronologically, she was checked in 2019 and other occasions in February, May, and in August of 2020.

Other reports recounted in August when she was rushed to the hospital because of serious cigarette burns on her buttocks. A skin graft was needed to help the victim. In early 2020 she was treated for cuts on her legs. Her natural father claimed that she hurt herself but circumstances were doubtful, noted Whats New Today.

Many of her prior visits weren't questioned, but the September 3 visit to the hospital shows that her parent's previous claims about her injuries are not true.

Yaz and her ordeal drew the attention of Mayor Claudia Rivera Vivanco, with the help of Frida Guerrera. She said the abused and beaten victim should be taken by the municipal Development of the Family Integrity (DIF) program. It is building a case against the guardians who hurt the child. Yaz had a three-year-old sister who died in June 2020 by accidental asphyxiation as claimed, cited The World News.

Prosecutors said that Rafael wanted full custody of the children and said it was Alejandra who cut the girls. He was denied the request. Guerrera thinks the victim's father took her not letting the mother talk to her. The mother was the one initially faulted for the abuse suffered by the victim by Guerrera. Two witnesses changed her opinion about the father's claim. It was not known that her father took Yaz to stay with him in July 2019.

