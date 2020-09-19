A tabloid published an article about reality star Kourtney Kardashian and insisted that she came out as a lesbian and leaked pictures of her new "wife."

Did Kourtney come out?

A gossip site named MediaTakeOut reported that the eldest child of the Kardashian empire came out as a lesbian after she posted a series of pictures featuring herself and her "wife" on Instagram.

The tabloid wrote that Kourtney Kardashian has come out of the closet as a lesbian and added that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star revealed that she has a 'wife.'"

The reality star only posted a birthday shoutout to her longtime friend, Stephanie Shepard, but the gossip site spin the narrative and made it look like there is a deeper meaning to her message.

The truth

The site Gossip Cop broke it down and revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is not a lesbian and did not come out. The reality star was in a years-long relationship with Scott Disick, and they have children together.

Kourtney also never dropped hints about her sexuality and never talked about it. There were also no rumors about her sexuality prior to this article, and she never indicated anything that suggests she's attracted to women.

The gossip blog twisted the words of the reality star and wrote about a far-fetched story about her sexuality. Kourtney was not literal when she called her friend her "wife," as it is a common term of endearment between female friends.

The outlet also got the picture wrong because Kourtney did not leak it; she posted it willingly on her personal account as a birthday tribute to her friend. There was also no other site that created this story about her being a lesbian.

Outlets such as MediaTakeOut creates stories that are exaggerated and too ridiculous to be true. Due to their popularity, the Kardashians are often the target of gossip sites and tabloids as they generate an audience.

This is not the first time that Kourtney Kardashian's relationship was targeted by a gossip site, as there are a lot of fabricated tales about her and her ex Scott Disick, especially while he was dating Sofia Richie.

Multiple outlets claimed that Kourtney was interfering with Disick and Richie's relationship and that she wanted to get back together with him, but it turned out to be false.

When Kardashian was not supposedly meddling in Disick's personal relationship, Disick was allegedly meddling in her personal life. The tabloid NW reported that Kanye West and Disick were teaming up to send Kim Kardashian and Kourtney to rehab.

However, it turned out to be false as the two women never had any issues with drugs, and they also do not have any mental health issues that need monitoring.

Since Kourtney has dated a lot of A-list celebrity men over the years, numerous tabloids sometimes drag her former boyfriends into the drama.

In 2019, the National Enquirer claimed that pop star Justin Bieber was two-timing his wife, Hailey Baldwin with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated for a short period of time in 2015.

That turned out to be false, as there was no confirmation from both sides that Kourtney and Bieber were still romantically involved. Bieber is now happily married, and Kourtney is focused on her child and her career.

