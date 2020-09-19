Since 2007, the show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" never fell short in shocking revelations and tune worthy drama.

From affairs, sister rivalry, family fights, their love stories to traveling to different places, the show had delivered almost everything that a reality show can offer.

Just recently, Kris Jenner announced that they have decided as a family to end their journey and take on other challenges.

The news was upsetting to the fans of the famous family, but since the sisters are now getting busy with their own careers, the decision is reasonable.

Before the show goes off the air, let's look back at some of the craziest and biggest PR stunts that the Kardashians did for ratings.

Kylie's Lips in Season 10

In October 2014, Kylie Jenner's look began to change. Her lips became huge overnight with no explanation, and her followers immediately noticed. The public became obsessed over whether she had lip fillers, or she was just really good at applying makeup.

On April 10, 2015, Kylie denied getting lip fillers, which makes the public more convinced that she did have them. She tried to reason out with netizens, reminding them that she was only 16 and plastic surgery rumors hurt her.

On April 21, 2015, a hashtag #KylieJennerLipChallenge became a thing, and it caused people to injure themselves in an attempt to look more like her. She released a statement saying that people should be themselves and not be afraid to experiment.

A month after the hashtag, a promo for the show was uploaded, and it showed Kylie finally admitted that she did get her lips done. Her lip filler episode drew in 2.09 million viewers.

Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal in Season 15

Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian was not a PR stunt, but Kris Jenner and the rest of the family still used the scandal to their advantage.

On April 10, 2018, news broke that Thompson cheated on Khloe a few weeks before she was due to give birth to their child. The following day, TMZ publishes footage from October 2017 that showed Thompson motor-boating with two women.

Fans and conspiracy theorists speculate that the footage was a part of the PR stunt because TMZ released it six months later, and the timeline showed that they were filming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" when the footage was released, which means that they wanted a juicy season.

The whole planning worked, as more than a million people tuned in per episode as they tried to get into the details of the Thompson cheating scandal.

The Jordyn Woods Scandal in Season 16

The Kardashians wanted a better season following season 15, so in their 16th season, they featured Thompson's cheating behavior again, but this time it wasn't with some random woman.

During the show's 16th season, it was revealed that Thompson cheated in Khloe with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, who was seen on the show a couple of times.

The news of the Jordyn and Thompson affair broke out just weeks before the premiere of the new season. And when the season was on the air, both Kylie and Jordyn released lip kits, battling it out in the market.

