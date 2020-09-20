AstraZeneca divulged details of its large COVID-19 vaccine trials on Saturday, the third in a series of rare disclosures by drug companies pressurized to be more transparent regarding the process of their testing products. Such products are regarded by the world's hope for ending the novel coronavirus pandemic. AstraZeneca's vaccine was deemed unsafe due to an illness as a side effect.

'Potentially Unexplained' Illness

The last stages of the studies of AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate are temporary halted while the company probes into whether a user's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of a vaccine shot.

The company released a statement on Tuesday evening that its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data," reported The Bio Connection.

The Biggest Challenge That Lies Ahead

According to a physician who has been tracking pandemic information for months amid political discussions on the probability of a COVID-19 vaccine, the biggest challenge is prompting people to take the vaccine when it is ready, reported Reid Health.

"There is a lot of vaccine shyness in the United States," stated Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs for Reid Health. He added that it is comprehensible that the public will have concerns regarding a new vaccine that was created very quickly.

Halt Deemed a Good Decision

Albuquerque Journal asserted that the pause should ensure a dubious public safety is not being manipulated even with a global push. The United States Trump government has dubbed it Operation Warp Speed -- to create a vaccine in record time.

The website noted that AstraZeneca's move to halt the late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate when a person developed a severe side effect to deem it unsafe might not sound like good progress.

Also Read: Dr. Fauci Says Possible Second Wave of COVID-19 in the Fall Should Not Be Underestimated

AstraZeneca did not reveal any information about the probable side effect of its vaccine candidate. The halt in testing is due to the probable side effect that occurred in the UK.

Americans Dubious of Accepting Vaccine

According to polls, the United States citizens are increasingly dubious of accepting a COVID-19 vaccine. Scientists within and outside the government are concerned that supervisors, pressurized by the president for results prior to the Election Day on November 3, may issue an unproven vaccine that is unsafe.

According to Natalie Dean, a biostatistician and expert in clinical trial design for vaccines at the University of Florida, the issuing of such measures is reflective of public pressure to do so. "This is an unprecedented situation, and public confidence is such a huge part of the success of this endeavor," according to Natalie Dean, a biostatistician and expert in clinical trial design for vaccines at the University of Florida, reported New York Times.

Vaccinations Cover Studies Halt

According to an AstraZeneca spokesperson confirming the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the United States and other nations, "As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee.

She added regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine being deemed unsafe, "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials."

Related Article: Wuhan Families Accuse China of Barring COVID-19 Lawsuits

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.