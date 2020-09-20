The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that COVID-19 is "not going away" anytime soon especially that the current worldwide weekly death toll temporarily plateaued at an estimated 50,000.

According to Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, nations entering the winter season had needed a hefty amount of preparation to alleviate the novel coronavirus cases.

'Too Late to Think Lockdowns Could Make COVID-19 Go Away'

In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the rationale for the implementation of lockdowns was that it was necessary to stay at home for 15 fifteen days to slow down the prevalence of the virus.

According to The Hill's Reid Wilson, "We know how to stop this virus, it requires social distancing, it requires wearing a mask, and constant hand sanitizers and staying home as much as possible," reported Mises.

Mises noted that this displays a critical lack of understanding regarding the purpose and potency of lockdowns. Mises added that lockdowns witnessed had nothing to do at all to alleviate the virus.

Vaccine Will Not Stop the COVID-19 Pandemic Immediately

Dr. Umair Shah recalled the last mass vaccination campaign the United States waged to be challenging. It was held in 2009, when the H1N1 swine flu became prevalent in April, right at the regular flu season's end, reported 7 News.

"There were a lot of moving pieces. It took several weeks to months to not just organise but to implement and to do safely and effectively." Shah added that in contrast to the COVID-19 pandemic not going away, it was a mild pandemic.

The New York Times said that today's advent is deeply uncertain. Questions posed are as follows: Will a safe and effective vaccine be created? Do we need a new president? Do we need more and improved testing? How will such matters change the progression of the pandemic? What if such matters do not? reported The New York Times.

Worrying Trends

According to the WHO officials, they are starting to witness alarming trends in the tally of COVID-19 confirmed cases, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions, and hospitalizations in the Northern Hemisphere as it commences its colder seasons.

They added that seroepidemiology studies that evaluate the extent of COVID-19 infection in varying populations indicate that most of the globe's population is vulnerable to infection from the respiratory illness.

Dr. Ryan also spoke about case numbers and their variation in different parts of the globe. Especially for countries entering the winter season, COVID-19 is not burning out and "not going away."

President Donald Trump's View

US President Donald Trump once again asserted that COVID-19 will just "disappear" even without a vaccine created.

Trump explained, "You'll develop, you'll develop herd, like a herd mentality. It's going to be, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen." reported Forbes.

