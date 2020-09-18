Rapper Kanye West asks his rivals Taylor Swift and Drake for help regarding his battle to change the music industry contracts so that artists can own their masters.

Call for termination of contract

West, who is currently running for president, has been tweeting nonstop for the past three days, and he exposed how the industry works. He also threatened to stop releasing music until he is free from his current contract with Universal.

In his tweets, the 43-year-old rapper vowed to help free artists from their contracts and put the power and wealth into the hands of the creative.

West also revealed how serious he was about his battle as he called out to some of his biggest rivals in the industry to help him.

West wrote on Twitter, "Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow. (sic)"

In his other tweets, West called for "every lawyer in the world" to look at his contracts with Universal as he shared screenshots of every single page on social media.

West also tweeted that he will do everything in his legal power, and he will use his voice until all artist contracts are changed. He said that he is starting the battle by getting his masters for his children, adding that he will not stop, and he is "petty and very personal."

West then asked his Twitter followers to pray with him, and he thanked God for giving him the strength to take on the battle. He tweeted, "We've gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve ... they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos ... but we don't own our masters."

The rapper added that artists are supporting other people's kids and that they could spend their whole life in the music industry, but their kids got to go work for another company when they grow up.

West continued that he is the only person who can speak on this because he made multi-billions outside of music, and no musicians make billions inside of music, and it is something he wants to change, as reported by Metro.

Grammy in the toilet

The rapper also made some statements on September 14 that made people raise their eyebrows. West labeled himself as the "new Moses" and said that the music industry and the NBA are "modern day slave ships." and he posted a video of himself peeing on his Grammy.

West said that he refused to argue with black men on labels that black people don't own. He added that he needs to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony. However, he deleted the tweets, according to Sky News.

The 43-year-old rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was scheduled to launch album Donda: With Child, named after his late mother, in July 2020, but the recording never materialized.

West has a history of battling record companies over rights to his work. In 2019, he filed two lawsuits against EMI and Universal Music Group.

