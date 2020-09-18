A man from Michigan has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old. The charges include having sex with her knowing that he had HIV.

Rape and deliberate transfer of HIV

The 35-year-old assailant, Anthony Alvin Hodges, is currently being held on a probation violation charge in Oakland County, according to Detroit News. The sex crime charges against him were filed on September 10 in Wayne County, where the victim lives.

The authorities initially responded to a call in Allen Park about a runaway girl on August 19. The victim's parents told the police that they had not seen their daughter the whole day and that they believed she had been communicating with a man that she met on Snapchat.

Police in Dearborn found the victim. She told them that she was meeting her boyfriend, then eventually telling the police that she was 12 years old, and she had been having sexual relations with a man that she initially believed was 19, but after meeting, she said he's in his 40s.

The victim said she had met the 35-year-old man on several occasions over several weeks after he used Snapchat's location feature to find the address of the girl. Police say the man convinced her to run away with him.

Hodges was arrested and booked into the Oakland County Jail on September 2. The Michigan Department of Corrections said that he had been sentenced to two years in prison in February for attempting to infect a partner with HIV, but he was eventually paroled.

Meanwhile, in Wayne County, Hodges has been charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years of age.

Hodges was also charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years of age and two counts of knowingly engaging in intercourse with the intent to infect an uninformed partner with HIV. He is now being held without bond.

Similar case

A man from Ireland infected two former partners with HIV in 2018. The man was jailed for ten years, according to the Irish Times.

The women revealed in their statements that the man, then 28 years old, would tell people to stay away from them because they had the virus.

One woman said the man began to tell her repeatedly that nobody would want her after her diagnosis. She said this was the reason that she married him.

The woman said that the man pestered her so much and would not leave her alone and that she ended up in the hospital and attempted suicide numerous times. She also said he would tell people that she had HIV and not to go near her.

The second victim almost overdosed on her HIV medication and found it difficult to get out of bed when she was first diagnosed. She said when she drank, she got so drunk and, on a few occasions, tried to walk out in front of cars.

The second victim had the same story as the first victim, with the man pestering her and would tell everyone that she had HIV so no one would talk to her.

The man, who originally came from Africa before living in Dublin, was convicted after a trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

