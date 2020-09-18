Starbucks has taken the world of coffee into a different level. The coffee shop chain has hundreds of flavors that are available all over the world, and some of the best ones have originated in their main branches in the United States.

Due to their ever-growing and changing menu, it can be overwhelming to order a drink. There are a lot of them that you can choose from, from hot to iced, from blended to frothy, you can even customize them to your liking.

If you have not picked out your favorite drink yet, here are some of the best ones according to Starbucks' loyal customers:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is one of the most popular drinks at Starbucks. The pumpkin flavor comes from two main ingredients, a spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves and the pumpkin cream cold foam, which is layered above the cold brew coffee.

The cold foam on top of the brew has just enough pumpkin flavor to make you feel the fall spirit, but not enough where it overpowers the coffee. The smooth cold brew will hit you at the first sip, but the finish is all coffee.

Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade

The Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade is delicious, and it makes you feel like you just took a bite of a peach and ate a few spoonfuls of sugar to help that peach go down. Although it advertises that it has green tea in it, you can't taste it, so it is perfect for those who are not a fan of green tea.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

When Starbucks first introduced Pumpkin Spice Latte, it took the world by storm. Lines outside Starbucks branches were long and the drink filled social media platforms with people taking pictures of their order.

This classic drink has pumpkin puree, and they took out the artificial flavoring. Perfect during the fall season, this drink can be added to October's pumpkin spice craze.

Caffè Latte

You can never go wrong with Caffe Latte; it is a simple drink with steamed milk, espresso and a layer of foam on top. Drinking Caffe Latte in the morning can make you look forward to your busy day. Caffe Latte is best paired with Starbucks' pastries and other items on their food menu.

Java Chip Frappuccino

The Java Chip Frappuccino is a Starbucks classic. If you are a coffee lover and a chocolate lover, this drink is perfect for you. It is blended with mocha sauce, crunch caffeinated chocolate chips and topped with mocha drizzle, this classic offers you a sweet drink with something to chew on too.

Cold Foam Cappuccino

Cold Foam Cappuccino gives Starbucks' traditional iced cappuccino a twist. The Starbucks Cold Foam is thick and velvety; it is made with espresso shots and topped with nonfat milk whipped to create a thick blanket of delicious and creamy goodness.

If you are not a fan of hot cappuccino and you still want a drink that will wake you up in the morning, Cold Foam Cappuccino is the drink for you.

