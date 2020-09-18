After welcoming their sixth child in November of 2019, the marriage of couple Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar was not always a happy story as back-to-back scandals have put the couple into the center of the public eye, leaving family followers to wonder as to why Anna still chose to stay with his husband Josh.

Based on the insider, allegedly Anna may have initially considered divorce way back 2015 but the reason behind her sticking around with his controversial husband remains a mystery, Cheat Sheet reported.

Arranged Marriage

Several years after a wholesome start, the marriage of Josh and Anna faced two scandals later and details of the early relationship of the controversial couple revealed to be a darker one.

An ex-church insider shared some information regarding the couple and claimed that the father of Josh, Jim Bob Duggar set up his son with Anna after he was caught molesting a number of his younger sisters and a family friend, Radar cited.

The circulating rumors seemed to be supported by the family followers when they noticed that there is something odd in the early episodes of 19 Kids and Counting. Michelle Duggar mentioned, in passing, Anna promised not to court anyone until she turned 20. Avid fans remembered that Josh proposed on Anna on her 20th birthday and a few months later they were married.

The longtime viewers deciphered and claimed that the couple never even had a courtship and the missing real romance fed the rumors that the marriage was an arranged one.

Worst Year for Anna Duggar

In the life of Anna Duggar to date, 2015 might be the worst year as the then-pregnant mother of three, Anna was forced to abandon her Washington D.C.-life when her husband Josh resigned from his job at Family Research Council.

The controversial husband of Anna was forced to resign after back to back scandals. First on the list is the published police reports of the press which indicated that he had molested his sisters and a family friend when he was just a teen. And as a result, the reality TV show of the Duggar's 19 Kids and Counting was canceled.

Just months after the first scandal he encountered, it was revealed that the controversial actor had signed up for numerous dating websites and had spent a lot of time in strip clubs. Before he was sent to a rehabilitation center in Illinois, Josh announced that he had cheated on his wife Anna. But after that, together with her three kids, Anna returned to the family home of the Duggar's in Springdale, Arkansas wherein she gave birth to their fourth child, Meredith Grace Duggar in July of 2015.

Did Anna Plan to Leave her Husband?

Despite the scandals that they had been into, the controversial couple had two more children and currently lives on the property of Josh's father, Jim Bob.

According to an insider, it was not the first time that Anna attempted to leave Josh as she planned it for the first time, he was caught cheating.



