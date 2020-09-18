After Chris Evans' accidental NSFW leaked photo circulating in social media, he had a funny way of addressing his embarrassment.

Chris Evans' Response

The actor turned the tantamount attention into something worthwhile, urging the public to get involved in the November election. "Now that I have your attention, VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans wrote on Twitter along with a few emojis.

Over the weekend, "Captain America" actor Chris Evans unintentionally posted NSFW images of his penis on Instagram Stories. He quickly deleted the photos but eagle-eyed followers already captured screenshots.

'Embarrassed'

Evans confessed that he was left humiliated but has learned a lesson following his nude photograph leak.

The "Avengers" actor guested on "The Tamron Hall Show" on Tuesday, remarking, "It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments." He added that it was humiliating but one has to roll with the punches. He expressed gratitude for his fans who came to his report, reported Media Mole.

Evans' NSFW photo went viral and was one of the trending topics on Twitter.

He posted footage of himself playing the game Heads Up! with his younger brother, actor Scott Evans. Then, millions of his Instagram followers caught a glimpse of his camera roll at the end of the Instagram Story with photos of private parts believed to be his, reported News Lagoon.

Interview With Tamron Hall

Chris Evans addressed the leaked photo issue in the interview. He expressing his appreciation towards his fans and thanked them for voicing their support through the "embarrassing situation."

Turning the Tables

The website Odyssey remarked that he urged his audience to vote in one of the most crucial elections the United States has to face.

The 39-year-old said to Hall that such "things happen."

The screenshot of his camera roll included a meme of himself with the words "GUARD THAT P---Y" overlaid on top among other photos.

Evans dominated the online conversation earlier this week, becoming the most discussed topic on Twitter. The internet is "forever" so the humiliating images were immortalized. The Marvel actor took it in stride.

When Hall asked the Hollywood actor what transpired, he initially made light of the situation and jokingly asked, "Something happened this weekend?" Meanwhile, his brother Scott mirrored his humorous perspective. "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?" Scott wrote on Twitter.

Estimated 6 Million Social Media Users

Rumors indicate that Evans' photo was exposed to almost 6 million social media users before he deleted it.

Support

Aside from his loyal fans, several movie actors including Mark Ruffalo and Jameela Jamil came to the rescue amid the mishap.

The website Odyssey noted that Chris Evans handled his leaked photo mishap with such grace.

Upcoming Projects

Evans was confirmed to be starring alongside Ryan Gosling in the new spy film "The Gray Man," an ambitious $200 million Netflix project.

