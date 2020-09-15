Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious wealth may lie with the father of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged sexual procurer.

This week, a report suggested that Jeffrey Epstein may have accrued his millions of dollars through the help of Robert Maxwell.

The source of the massive $636-million fortune of Epstein, which includes a marvelous Upper East Side mansion in New York, has been covered in mystery for years that no one has ever seen how he made his millions. However, a new report from The Toronto Sun featured an informant explaining how the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have received investment from Ghislaine Maxwell's father.

An insider has stepped forward with a lawyer sworn statement telling Epstein was bankrolled in secret by his rumored ex-girlfriend's father, disgraced media aristocrat Robert Maxwell, as claimed by U.K. Sun.

Prior to the newspaper magnate's mysterious death in 1991, he stole hundreds of millions from the pension of his company funds. His body was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean after being on his yacht named The Lady Ghislaine that was titled after his daughter.

Ghislaine Maxwell fled to New York soon after the death of her father and she becomes intimately linked to Jeffrey Epstein, leading to her detention just earlier this year for reputedly picking up girls for the financier.

The possible monetary connections between Robert Maxwell and Epstein were reputedly disclosed by model scout Jean-Luc Brunel in conversations 20 years ago, according to The Sun.

One of the former associates of the Frenchman told the U.K. paper that Jean-Luc was telling how Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell, was one of the reasons why Epstein had money, adding that he said Maxwell was one of Epstein's primary investment clients. And the source assumed that Maxwell had put money into Epstein, who used the money to make his own.

According to The New York Post, the claims was passed on to US lawyers who were investigating the crimes of Epstein and those who were his purported co-conspirators, in the form of promised under oath testimony.

In 2008, Jeffrey Epstein received a secret deal to avoid his federal prosecution and pleaded guilty to the state charges of touting an underage girl for sex.

Inside of that deal, it has been agreed by federal prosecutors not to charge any of Epstein's potential co-conspirators.

Jeffrey Epstein served 13 months in Palm Beach, Florida county jail, and entered as a sex offender. In the middle of his sentence, he was permitted to work from his office in most days.

On July 6, 2019, investigators of the FBI broke down the doors of $77-million worth home of Epstein in New York after he was arrested on his personal jet at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after a flight from Paris.

In August 2019, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his lockup in Manhattan while he was waiting for additional serious sex charges. Ghislaine Maxwell refused to admit the charges against her, and Brunel has also denied any connections to the sex crimes.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump found himself involved when he hoped for Maxwell's well-being during an interview.



