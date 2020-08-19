Never-before-seen pictures of former President Bill Clinton show him getting an intimate massage from a Jeffrey Epstein victim.

The photographs are a worrying issue as the 72-year-old former president is set to show his support to presidential candidate Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention scheduled for tonight.

Clinton and Epstein

According to Dailymail, Clinton had traveled multiple times onboard the convicted sex abuser's private jet called the Lolita Express.

The former president had also socialized with now charged Ghislaine Maxwell and had previously faced several sexual misconduct accusations during his lifetime.

The victim, Chauntae Davies, recollected the trip and said that Clinton was an "absolute gentlemen" with his conduct during the trip. Allegedly, Maxwell insisted that Davies give Clinton the neck massage after a tiring flight.

In response to Epstein's crimes, the former president said he was not aware of the illegal activities the financier was dealing with.

When asked for comments about the authenticity of the photographs, representatives for the parties involved did not respond.

United States President Donald Trump tweeted a link in response to the series of photographs revealed by the news outlet by saying that if Clinton talked about the trip during his speech at the DNC, it would have been more interesting than what they talked about.

The US president's father was also closely-tied with Epstein and Maxwell in previous years. On the other hand, Trump said he had not spoken with the financier for more than ten years after news of his arrest went public, as reported by Forbes.

The flight Clinton and Epstein took to Africa in 2002 were made because Clinton wanted to discuss economic development with officials of the country and talk about the measures they should take against HIV and AIDS.

The trip also included comedian Chris Tucker and actor Kevin Spacey. A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation told reporters that the former president rode Epstein's jet four different times, all of which were used for his nonprofit organization.

Previous trips

However, unverified records suggest Clinton flew in the financier's jet on more than 26 different occasions.

Davies had previously accused Epstein of conducting sexual abuses towards her, and she is one of the many victims that have spoken out about the financier's illegal activities.

Recently, Epstein's longtime confidant, Maxwell, has conspired with the illegal sex trafficking ring. She entered a nonguilty plea and has denied all allegations with her trial scheduled to begin in July 2021.

Davies explained that during the incident, the former president asked if she could give his neck a crack. She then proceeded to reach up and work on Clinton's neck and shoulder before asking him to get on his knees for a better angle.

According to LocalDVM, Davies was not sure what came over her to request the president get on his knees and stated she had always had a problem of unconsciously talking and regretting what she said.

Davies expressed her relief when the room burst out in laughter despite the former president's face going fiery red. Clinton, the good sport that he was as Davies said, sat down so the massage therapist could better work on his neck.

