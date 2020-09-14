Investment starts when you put your money in an asset to generate an income or increase of its value over time. Generally, the act of taking in the hopes of raising future revenue is considered an investment. Consider investing as early as now, but leaving your money to sit idle in a bank won't significantly impact your future savings.

There is a wide array of investment options nowadays for those who are just starting out with investing. When you invest in a company, what you're doing is buying a portion of that company with high hopes that its commodity will grow over time.

There are several reasons to start investing, and one of them is that your money can increase at the same rate as the cost of living.

Where to Invest your money?

One of the best ways to invest your money is putting it into the Stock Market; If you buy a company's stock, once they gain profit, they will pay you in the form of dividends.

When the company's value grows over time, so does the price of the share or stock you bought, and you might decide to sell that, later on, to gain profit from your initial purchase.

If you're having second thoughts on buying from the Stock Market, Investment Bonds are less risky, but at the same time, the returns are much lower. With Investment Bonds, you'll purchase a bond. It's essentially loaning money to a company or the government. The company or the government that sold you bonds will have to pay you interest in the "loan" throughout the bond's cycle.

There are still several ways to invest your money- such as Mutual Funds, Savings Accounts, and more; you just need to do your research and know where to spend your money and do it wisely.

How to Make Money in Investing

Most people invest in long-term investments, which means letting their money sit in the stock for over ten to 20 years. The long-term investment is the secret of how people retire rich.

Long-term investment minimizes the risk and removes the effects of short-term investments' volatility and price-drops. While on the other hand, short-term investments are not for beginners as you practically need to depend on luck to be on your side when you decide which stocks to choose.

Investing Strategy

There are four M's for successful investing: Management, Meaning, Moat, and Margin of Safety. Management is for analyzing the potential of a company and its management, while Meaning is to invest in a company that has personal meaning to you.

A Moat in a company means that their competitors will have a difficult time coming in the portion of their market share. Lastly, the Margin of Safety is the critical distinction between a company's price and value when it is "on-sale" compared to its real value.

These few guides could help you learn how to invest your money better. These tips will also be more successful if you are willing to accept the risks and are ready to invest. Numerous financial gurus advise beginners to invest five to ten percent of their savings as a starting point.

