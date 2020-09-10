There are many different methods for brewing coffee; even caffeine geeks can do it. Coffee sets the mood of whoever drinks it. You might be thinking that making your own drink can be confusing, pricey, or overwhelming, but there are ways to make it easy and aromatic.

There is no need to spend too much money on a heavy and clunky coffee maker machine. For all the coffee lovers out there, here are some a life of coffee method you can do to make your drink without going to famous or expensive coffee shops.

Steve-top or Moka Pot

Italian engineer Alfonso Bialetti initially patented this method in 1933. The Moka Pot coffee maker is an electrical pot that uses steam pressure from the boiling water in the lower section to pass through the coffee grounds placed in the middle part of the pot's chamber.

On the top part sits the brewed coffee. The higher the pressure a Moka Pot creates, the better it brews the coffee. If you want one on your kitchen top, there are three common brands to choose from Bialetti, Pedrini, and Kalalo.

Siphon

The people who use Siphon believe that their coffee tastes better when using it despite what most people believe in that boiling the coffee grounds can kill the flavor.

It makes it seem like this device boils the coffee, but it does not, and it can be a handful of a process. A Siphon can impress friends and companies who come over as the coffee grounds in the upper section, and the water creates pressure to immerse the coffee.

Also Read: Unique Early Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Significant Other

French Press

Embrace your love for coffee as you make it with a French Press. You don't need a filter for this method as it brews the coffee by soaking the grounds directly in hot water; this makes the drink taste even better.

You want to make sure that the coffee you use will be coarser grinds for the best results. Follow the right procedure in using your French Press: pour the grounds in the carafe, fill with boiling water, stir, wait for few minutes, lid on, depress the plunger slowly, and there you have it, the perfect French Press brewed coffee.

Pour-Over

When the best method for brewing coffee is the topic, the pour-over coffee maker will not disappoint you, especially in taste, aroma, and the cup's complexity.

This coffee maker proves there's no need to spend too much on fancy and expensive coffee gadgets to have an exquisite drink at home. You will just need a filter, kettle, coffee beans, and a cup to enjoy a fine cup of coffee in the morning.

Turkish Coffee

Turkish coffee is a unique method of brewing coffee with sugar. This method works well with the fine powder-like consistency of the coffee beans.

Turkish coffee eliminates the bitter taste when boiling a coffee as it is prepared in a brass pot at a mild temperature. Add water to the ibrik, add the sugar, stir until it boils, remove it from the heat, pour it into the coffee, and cook the coffee.

Related Article: 5 Simple Artsy Crafts You Can Do With Your Friends During The Pandemic

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.