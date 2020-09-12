With the November elections approaching, United States President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have successfully made contact with their 100 millionth voter while door-knocking and phone banking.

Door-to-door campaigning

The RNC stated it went door-to-door to the homes of 12 million potential voters in battleground states starting in mid-June. The numbers suggest that Trump's campaign managed to visit at least one million homes every week while his rival, Biden, has knocked on zero doors.

According to the New York Post, the vastly different strategies of the two teams could make the difference between who takes the win ballots in several states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania where the election results were close in 2016.

The chief of staff of the RNC, Richard Walters, told reporters that Trump's campaign took a surprising basis for its strategy; former United States President Barack Obama. He added that his team was not hiding their strategy and that they copied Obama's tactics.

Citing Obama's ground game strategy, Walters said despite being made fun of by most people in 2012, the first black president of the United States was able to win a second term successfully. The official also expressed his surprise that Biden, who used the strategy to win the 2008 and 2012 races, did not use it this time.

Trump's campaign has deployed 2,000 staff across 22 target states and has successfully trained two million volunteers. The RNC hopes to overthrow Obama's record of 2.2 million before the general elections begin.

Walters said that their staffers were urged to read the book titled "Groundbreakers: How Obama's 2.2 Million Volunteers Transformed Campaigning in America," which details the strategy used by the former black president during the 2008 and 2012 elections.

This week, volunteers made contact with their 100 millionth voter in North Carolina, which is three times the size of their efforts from 2016.

Making America great again

President Trump promised to revive the United States after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic if he is re-elected. During his campaign event in Freeland, Michigan, the Republican leader marched with his supporters, the majority of whom did not wear face masks, as reported by Aljazeera.

During the event, Trump said he planned to take back America's wealth and strengthen the country to its former glory. The Republican leader added he would make the US proud once again and muttered his slogan "make America great again."

In his speech to residents of Michigan, Trump said Biden spent the last 50 years supporting every single disastrous globalist sell-out such as the NAFTA, China, and TPP. He claimed that the Democrat gave the jobs of Americans over to China.

Trump reiterated that he pressured Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and several other international leaders to create new manufacturing plants in the state by saying he would impose tariffs.

The Republican leader said that he went to meet with Abe and urged him to do something for the United States. However, several independent fact-checkers discovered that Trump's claims for auto job opportunities were fabricated.

