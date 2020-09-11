Experts say that whether the presidential elections result in Donald Trump or Joe Biden taking the seat, the United States government will not shift its policies regarding relations with China and will continue to be strict.

U.S.-China relationship

The past four years marked President Trump's efforts that have resulted in the breaking of policies that were in place for decades between the U.S. and China. The Republican leader has seen the Asian giant as a growing and untrustworthy international competitor.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in recent months, the U.S. government has implemented tariffs on two-thirds of imports from China, restrained Chinese investments in the country, and urged international allies to deny access to Chinese technology.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's advisers said they support Trump's administration's view of China being a disruptive international competitor. The comments suggest that whether Trump or Biden becomes president, the relationship between the U.S. and China will continue to be rugged.

Continued high tensions between two superpowers of the world would result in potential shifts for businesses worldwide. Companies will begin to monitor supply chains and technological systems in an increasingly divided trade world.

The situation would also force allies into choosing between the two sides. Top Asia official from the Obama State Department, Kurt Campbell, who is now a senior adviser to Biden's campaign, said most Democrats saw accurate accounts from Trump's views of China's aggressive stance.

Biden aides also said they would move to expand the campaign to compete in strategic high-tech sensors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and the next-generation 5G wireless network.

The new policies aim to reduce China's economic capability and influence, along with reducing America's interdependence with the Asian country.

Responses to China

During the presidential race, Biden has continued to criticize Trump on his responses to China. At the same time, Democrat's advisers downplayed the possibility of a "new Cold War" due to the relationship between the two countries, as reported by Fortune.

Experts say it is likely that if Biden wins the elections, his administration will move to improve cooperation with China, especially amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

However, Biden's recent move towards a skeptical view of the Asian giant marks a massive shift from the Democratic candidate's previous stance on the U.S.-China relations, including international trade deals and the Obama administration's efforts to foster closer ties with the nation.

According to Foreign Policy, during the Democratic National Convention, Biden detailed four priorities of his administration, including one where it would fight against coronavirus and tackle racial justice in the country.

The list did not include how to manage China, which is a crucial point of discussion among Asian foreign policy elites. The omission garnered attention in Tokyo, where foreign policy experts criticized Trump's policies as imperfect.

While the two presidential candidates share similar perspectives on U.S.-China relations, they have widely varying tactics and messaging.

Biden advisers criticized Trump's method of responding to China while Campbell called the Republican's actions a chaotic mess.

