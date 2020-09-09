The past decade gave us numerous superhero movies, and it is one of the genres that thrived in the box office. Almost on a monthly basis, a superhero movie gets released.

Due to the long list, people often wonder which ones are the best of the best. There are those that have underwhelming storylines and cheap CGIs, but there are movies that suck us in and make us root for the characters.

Here are some of the best superhero movies released.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Batman is one of the original superheroes created in the 60s, and throughout the years, there were a couple of Batman movies that hit theaters.

But out of all of them, Christopher Nolan's trilogy is the best, setting the bar so high that it got numerous Oscar nominations.

The second installment, "The Dark Knight" is the most unforgettable as it gave the audience the formula and performance that has never been done before.

Also Read: Controversial Celebrity Love Triangles that Created a Buzz in Hollywood

"The Dark Knight" focuses on Batman's alter ego, Bruce Wayne, who is torn between doing what is acceptable and fighting crime. The performance that captivated the audience and the critics alike is that of Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger's "Joker" was controversial since the public thought he could not give the character justice since he was fresh out of romantic comedies.

But when the movie hit the cinemas, he proved them wrong and has given one of the best villain performances of all time.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

What sets "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" different from the other Spider-Man movies is that it shows an actual teenager struggling with the responsibility given to him.

The movie was produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller of "21 Jump Street" and "The Lego Movie." This film has a beautifully animated romp and showed multiple dimensions that paid tribute to dozens of TV shows and Spider-Man films.

Logan (2017)

X-Men's Wolverine took a dark turn in 2017's "Logan," which is Marvel's answer to Nolan's Batman trilogy. "Logan" showed the audience a character who is complex, one who suppressed his feelings and defaulted to pure rage.

The action set pieces were flashy, but the overall storyline was emotional, and it keeps you at the edge of your seat.

Although the movie gave a sad send-off to the most beloved X-Men character, the ending of the movie made sense, and it is the most unique and R-rate one out of all the X-Men movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Most live-action superhero movies are dark and serious, but Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" broke that chain and showed that superhero movies could be silly and irreverent.

From the opening scene with an amazing 80s track down to the final moments, writer-director James Gunn's love for the material is on display, and every frame of the film is oozing with soul.

Chris Pratt was perfect as Star Lord, and his chemistry with Zoe Saldana as Gamora is off the charts. Dave Bautista is excellent as Drax, and Bradley Cooper is hilarious as Rocket. The cast was assembled well and added to the charm of the whole movie.

Related Article: Promising TV Shows That Were Unfortunately Cancelled After One Season

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.