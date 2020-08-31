With more streaming platforms coming out, more and more TV shows are produced. In its pilot episode, a series has a lot to prove to rake in loyal followers and get people invested in its characters. The TV show should also create anticipation for a second season.

However, not all shows are lucky even if the formula is followed. These shows were loved, but the critics yet were slept on by the public, and after a couple of episodes, the plug was pulled. Here are some of the best TV shows that deserve a second season.

Freaks And Geeks (1999 - 2000)

Hailed as one of the best teen TV shows of all time, "Freaks and Geeks" did not get the love it deserved during its run. The series first premiered in 1999 on NBC. It was created by Paul Feig and executive-produced by Judd Apatow.

"Freaks and Geeks" had eighteen episodes, but only twelve episodes made it on air before it was axed. Today, this show is considered as a cult classic with a funny and realistic storyline.

Also Read: Actors Who Deserves an Oscar but Never Won One

Firefly (2002 - 2003)

"Firefly" has it all, from drama and Western to science fiction. The show was created and produced by Joss Whedon, and the series aired from 2002 to 2003 on Fox.

Although the show had a very short run with only one season and eleven episodes, the series would become very popular and listed as one of the best sci-fi shows.

The show is still receiving praise from critics and the public. It got an Emmy award for Outstanding Visual Effect, despite being canceled after one season.

Everything Sucks (2018)

In 2018, "Everything Sucks" premiered on Netflix, and it was widely well-received. The show took place in 1996 and was set in the fictional town of Boring, Oregon. It followed a group of teens through their everyday lives, which mainly revolved around Boring High School.

"Everything Sucks" was praised for being unique, refreshing, having a positive LGBTQ representation, and an amazing soundtrack. When the show gained a cult following, Netflix announced its cancellation a few months after its premiere.

Spinning Out (2020)

In January 2020, Netflix announced the first season of "Spinning Out" starring Kaya Scodelario. But after a couple of months, Netflix announced that they canceled the series. The first season consisted of ten episodes and was loved by critics for its angst and melodrama.

The series already garnered a following, and the public was waiting for a second season before the cancellation announcement. Fans are still fighting for a second season to be released, even on a different platform.

My So-Called Life (1994 - 1995)

"My So-Called Life" is another show that only lasted for one season but gained a cult following after. The drama series was overlooked during its run, leading to its cancellation after nineteen episodes.

Today, "My So-Called Life" is loved by critics and fans, with an impressive score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although it is short-lived, it still provides enjoyable entertainment, and it is worth the watch.

Related Article: Celebrities Who Grew Up in Poverty But Are Now Millionaires

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.