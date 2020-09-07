Dating in Hollywood can get very complicated. Almost every tabloid will make up stories about you, and a co-star and paparazzi will take photos of you and spin a narrative out of your life.

Because of this, it is no wonder that relationships in Hollywood often lead to a breakup, or it puts a strain between the couple, especially if another celebrity is involved. Here are some of the celebrity love triangles that shook the public and Hollywood and is still talked about today.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie

If you think about Hollywood love triangles, Pitt, Aniston, and Jolie are usually the ones that come to mind. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were Hollywood's hottest couple back in 1998 when Aniston was in the hit show "Friends," and Pitt was starring in blockbuster movies.

They eventually tied the knot, and they seemed to be going strong until 2005 when the couple announced to People that they were getting divorced.

The announcement created a huge buzz, and Angelina Jolie's name got dragged in because, at the time, Pitt and Jolie were working on the movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

After Aniston and Pitt got divorced, Pitt and Jolie announced that they were dating and went public. They immediately became the new "it" couple in Hollywood, and they got married in 2014, but years later, Jolie filed for divorce.

Reese Witherspoon, R yan Phillippe, and Abbie Cornish

Actress Reese Witherspoon met Ryan Phillippe at her 21st birthday party in 1997. The two then became co-stars in the 1999 film "Cruel Intentions."

By the end of 1999, the couple were married and welcomed their first child together, Ava Phillippe. Fans were devastated when the two filed for divorce in 2006 after seven years of marriage.

Phillippe was soon linked to his co-star in "Stop-Loss" Abbie Cornish, and rumors of infidelity started. The couple dated until 2010 before announcing their breakup. Witherspoon, on the other hand, married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West was the talk of the town when she and basketball player Kris Humphries divorced just 72 days after their televised and extravagant wedding.

When Kanye West released "Theraflu" in 2012, he admitted that he fell in love with Kim at the time when Kim was dating Humphries.

After Kim divorced Humphries, Kim and Kanye started dating, eventually got married, and welcomed their first child together, North West, in 2013. Kanye and Kim now have four children together.

Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr, and Justin Bieber

Orlando Bloom was married to Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr for three years before they announced their breakup. In 2012, Justin Bieber was invited to sing at the fashion show, and tabloids stated that the two hit it off.

The news ignited a jealous brawl between the actor and the singer, with Bloom allegedly punching Bieber at a restaurant after he mocked him, according to TMZ.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Rupert Sanders

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were once Hollywood's "it" couple after the massive success for the "Twilight" movies at the box office.

All that shattered when Stewart and director Rupert Sanders were caught by paparazzi kissing, and the pictures were published by US Weekly.

Sanders, who was directing Steward in the movie "Snow White and the Huntsman," was married to model and actress Liberty Ross at the time.

After issuing an apology to their respective partners and the public, Stewart and Pattinson ended up getting back together but broke up for good in 2013. In the same year, Sander's wife filed for divorced and has married Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine, according to People.

