China had finally showed off its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines on display. The country was the ground zero for the contagion and looks to shape that narrative surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccine Candidates Displayed at Beijing Trade

The vaccine candidates were produced by Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech. High hopes depend on the small vials of liquid displayed at a Beijing trade fair this week.

The makers anticipate their vaccines to be available in the market by year-end after necessary approvals following phase-3 trials.

300 Million Doses

According to a Sinovac representative, a vaccine factory with a capacity of manufacturing 300 million doses annually has been constructed.

The recombinant coronavirus vaccine and will further extend its capacity, according to Chen Wei, leader of the vaccine research team.

The recombinant vaccine is a genetically engineered vaccine created by the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences. It utilizes an adjusted defective adenovirus as the transmitter, reported Xinhuanet.

Many tests have determined that the homegrown Chinese vaccines are purported to be safe and effective in combating the coronavirus. This brings hope to millions of people afflicted with the highly-communicable disease.

The local trade fair was the first to be held for domestic and overseas traders in Beijing since the epidemic first prevailed in China in late December, reported Asia Times.

WHO in Collaboration With China

Upon the news of China showing off COVID-19 vaccines, According to a senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is collaborating with China on requirements for international approval of China-made COVID-19 vaccines.

"WHO's office in China and WHO headquarters has been working with the regulatory authorities in China. We are in direct contact, we have been sharing information and the requirements for international approval of vaccines," stated assistant director-general Mariangela Simao in a Geneva briefing, reported Straits Times.

According to Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Monday, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate appeared to be safe for older people as indicated in preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial. However, the immune responses prompted by the vaccine were quite weaker than younger adults.

Mass Vaccination at a Low Price

Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei stated that her team produced a COVID-19 that could be successful in combatting against all mutations of the respiratory illness. She noted that they are gearing up for mass vaccination at a low price when results of phase three clinical trial come out.

Amidst Foreign Criticism

China has been inundated with a surge of foreign criticism over its early tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, they have been making efforts to repurpose the narrative of the virus.

State media and officials are now underscoring Wuhan's renovation. Wuhan is the central Chinese city where the fatal pathogen was first detected and they are making efforts for a successful narrative turnout.

In August, it was reported that the prices of the vaccines showed off by China would not be high. According to Sinopharm's chairman, two doses of their vaccine should cost less than 1,000 yuan ($146).

