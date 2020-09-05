Former "Spice Girls" member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is allegedly unhappy about her husband's new assistant, Loulou Dundas, according to New Idea.

New competition?

The tabloid stated that Victoria is like "a duck paddling furiously underneath the surface." David Beckham's assistant comes from an aristocratic background, which makes Victoria feel insecure.

According to the tabloid, Victoria's fear also stems from when their marriage was almost destroyed by David's flirtation and an alleged affair with his ex-assistant Rebecca Loos."

Sources say David is doing his best to reassure his wife, but Victoria is still dazed and nervous. The tabloid relies exclusively on speculation and over a decade old story to stir this rumor.

The site Gossip Cop debunked this story. Most of the article is just a negative spin on an article published by Daily Mail regarding the hiring of Dundas.

Dundas is not going to be a personal assistant. In fact, she is going to be the head of communications for David Beckham Ventures.

Dundas is not going to work in close quarters to Beckham at all and will do most of her work with brands like Adidas.

Even if Dundas was David's personal assistant, there is no reason to assume that Victoria will feel insecure about Dundas' background.

Despite the rumors about their rocky relationship, the Beckhams are doing really well. Both of them are active on Instagram and constantly post sweet pictures. They are also business partners.

The pictures that David and Victoria post shatter the idea that they are having marital issues. The tabloid wants the readers to believe that Victoria is jealous and insecure despite her success as the head of her own fashion company and being a world-famous artist.

Rebecca Loos' affair story

Rebecca Loos' story was published a decade ago, and David himself dismissed the cheating story. Victoria then said that the rumors made their relationship stronger and tighter.

Victoria stated that they have come out of everything that they have been through stronger and happier, as reported by EOnline.

What happened with Loos is ancient history, and every time her husband hires a woman, it just shows that Victoria is not as insecure and jealous as what the tabloids make her out to be. As the couple has moved on from the scandal, the tabloids should too.

Meanwhile, New Idea is known for publishing misleading stories. The same tabloid said that Victoria argued with Nicola Peltz, her soon-to-be-daughter-in-law, over which Royals to invite to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

Last year, the tabloid reported that Victoria was so insecure that she was jealous over a TV commercial where her husband played a groom. This rumor is, of course, not true. Victoria has always been supportive of David's projects.

New Idea publishes so many fake stories about Hollywood couples. The tabloid once reported that Julia Roberts' husband was once angry at the actress for flirting with Mathew McConaughey at a table read, but it never ended up happening at all.

The tabloid also reported about Jennifer Aniston being upset over Brad Pitt befriending Margot Robbie, which is fake news since Pitt and Aniston have split up for over a decade now, and Robbie is happily married.

