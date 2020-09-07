Joe Biden makes a joke about China's help in winning the election. Most of the time Joe is not as attentive, but a joke in 2013 is not as funny in 2020. Seems that the Democrats are changing gears to make Joe more alert.

Joe strikes again

Way back the time when he was the vice president in the Barrack Obama administration, China was in good terms with the White House. When Biden was lucid way back then, the moment was caught on video and it still is seen till today, reported New York Post.

In a particular function welcoming the Chinese president Xi Jinping in the White House, as then Vice-president Biden made the opening speech in the US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Washington DC.

He said that after Xi Jinping got the top post in his country, part of the speech was congratulating the premiere and adding that when Biden runs for president, he might help him win. Then everyone laughed at the joke. The attendees had a good laugh, both U.S. officials and Chinese officials.

He added that the time he spent with President Xi when President Hu with President Obama should give time for the two vice presidents to be more familiar. Furthermore, he mentioned that in ten days spent on the function, it was interesting as they visited each other's country. Then they got to find ways to be more relaxed in each other's company, noted Report Door.

Those were the good old days when China was different. Now the U.S. and China are having a cold war or the beginnings of it. One of the problems is trade, and a full-blown trade war is in full gear. One example is President Trump not as amicable as Obama, whose administration allowed one side trade agreement that only benefited the communists, not America.

As the election draws near, top intelligence officers have pointed out the reported foreign interference has preferences. It seems that when it comes to Russia, they would rather have Trump. But, China and Iran would rather have Biden onboard. Iran and China see Biden as a weakling and pushover compared to Trump, cited CNBC.

Looking back, people think that the humor shown by Biden will not be as appropriate in the upcoming election.

The 2016 Presidential Election was not easy for Trump. Democrats had a field day when it said that the Russians must hack the emails of Hilary Clinton. Soon enough her emails were hacked later. It happened during the Hilary Clinton scandal, and it is conveniently glossed over by the democrats to this day. According to sources, more than 30,000 emails were scrubbed from a private server.

There are still unanswered questions about her emails.

According to Presidential candidate Trump, if Russia can find the 30,000 emails missing and leak it out to the press, they will be thanked by the American media.

Trump later said it was pure sarcasm, but compared to Joe Biden's Joke mentioning China's help, conclusions will be left to others.

