An Illinois woman killed her boyfriend by hitting him with an SUV, when they had a fight. She was later charged with attempted murder.

This unfortunate fellow was identified as business owner Thomas Brankin, who died from injuries when he was run over intentionally. His injuries were swelling, including his eye sockets, facial fractures, and his brain bed with swelling of his brainstem after he was struck by the suspect's SUV, reported Meaww.

The suspect lives in Highland, Illinois, Raquel Mendoza McCormick, a 48-year-old woman with a spitfire temper, using her SUV to injure and kill Brankin on August 11, 2020.

According to the police, the couple was amid a quarrel when the suspect used her car to hit the victim. When he fell from the SUVs impact, she was telling him to get up. Witnesses say that the victim was hurt badly, and the accused did not care. When Brankin got worse and died, the suspect was taken by the police.

One paper, the Chicago Tribune reported that Bradley Carter, Lake County Prosecutor's office spokesman said that charges will be murder instead. This came about after the victim died and with the released autopsy report. Before, the charges against McCormick are attempting to intentionally kill someone. But changes in the charges came from the aggravated beating when it used a lethal weapon.

Both have been going steady for three years, when on August 11 that she was so mad that she ran over him. She thought he was okay, when she returned to the scene later, cited The World News.

Witnesses told the police what happened. They said the SUV driven by the accused made a sharp U-Turn, and Brankin got hit in that direction when the hood of the car hit his hands. Next, the car back up and barreled forward fast, and thud with a crash.

The woman left and returned later after what she did. In one report the Chicago Tribune told that the victim asked if she will hit him with his car, and she answered that she will do it.

Later she was asked if the car did hit the man, and it was confirmed she did so. But he added that it was not a hard impact when the SUV hit. She also said that she saw the victim fall on the ground, returned later to check and call 911 afterward. The victim was unconscious when she got back to check, noted Popular Crime.

Reports say if McCormick was told anything by her seriously hurt boyfriend when checking up on him. She just said that he said was moaning in pain, and she told him is this is how it was going to end.

Soon after, the EMS arrived and checked on the already unconscious man. At some point, she told the working EMS that no assistance was needed anymore, despite the victim's condition.

The woman did not care even for running over her boyfriend and even denying him medical care.

