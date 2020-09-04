Two whack job teens got violent and killed a dad by stabbing him with a samurai sword 100 times. While he was killing the elder man, the sick teen was rapping like a deranged lunatic.

According to the Crown Leeds Court, the two accused are Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, and Luke Gaukroger, 16, were responsible for the death 53-year-old Robert Wilson, said the Daily Mail.

They were given a life sentence after it was proven that they were responsible for slashing and stabbing Wilson, using a samurai sword savagely. But, it is alleged that while the teens killed the older man, they were delivering a rap song about the savage killing. The sentences given to the two, Earnshaw and Gaukroger was at most 22 years and 16 months for the brutal murder of Wilson, report Meaww.

Their unfortunate victim was Robert Wilson was a father of two when he was slain by these demented teens.

Based on the reports, it started when the accused were asked by Wilson and his companions, Paul Thewliss with John Badejo who caught the teen loitering where they worked. The place is Thornton and Ross Pharma plant found in Huddersfield in West Yorks last January 2020.

The three older men had no idea what was to follow next.

Both teens said that their mobile phones were missing. Earnshaw had deadly intentions when he drew out a hidden, 20-inch samurai sword from his running pants. This wicked blade was used to mutilate Wilson's corpse with 20 stabs. What happened was recorded on the victim's mobile as he asked for help, note Examiner Live.

The victim bore the brunt of Earnshaw's fury, who struck and stabbed the older man with the long samurai. During the melee, Gaukroger wanted to join in the savage attack on the victim. He asked to pass the shank several times. When he got the shank, he continued to remorselessly stab the man without conscience. Gaukroger stopped to get a second wind and steal the slain victim's coat.

Both demented teens weren't satisfied with what they did to the corpse. They got together, and helped to defile the corpse, by removing the head from the torso. Prosecutor Peter Makepeace said that they were also stabbing the upper torso at the same time. The police caught them trying their best to remove the head from the torso, cited Sky News.

The prosecutor told the court that the teens were taking prescription drugs and drinking vodka for an extra kick. Makepeace noted that Earnshaw has slurred speech when arrested, also telling the police he took Xanax and coke. When the drugs on him were examined it was not Xanax but Flualprazolam which causes sleepiness, confusion, and disinhibition.

In court, the two accused did not deny trying to decapitate the victim or hurting Badejo seriously intentionally. When the sentences were given out to the defendants, someone read a Rap song by Gaukroger that he wanted the court to know.

