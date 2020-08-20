Halloween season is merely around the corner. The hook for this holiday is that Nia DaCosta's "Candyman 2020'' could be an anticipated new release for its upcoming season. The film's spoilers might just be around the corner.

The film's plot has been recently teased in trailers. However, the latest promotional photograph from the film could have confirmed a major plot point from the film's conclusion.

The initial 1992 "Candyman" is one of those rare movies that has the power to frighten you before you have watched it. People would attempt saying their name into a mirror five times and immediately regret it, reported Games Radar. This 2020, DaCosta's upcoming ''Candyman'' is being built up to be the horror movie of the year. It is up to the viewer if this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic or merely because it looks astonishing, reported That Hashtag Show.

Gracing the cover of Empire magazine's most recent issue, the photographs released tease a probable huge plot twist. "Candyman" has so far made attempts to maintain a veil of furtiveness over which actor would be playing the Candyman entity.

There is a moment in the trailer where a person tells Abdul-Mateen's Anthony that Candyman has a motive for him to become among his bad stories. Frighteningly, he responds with saying that he found him.

In the first trailer, there is a split second where the "Watchmen" actor sports the brown cloak too.

The upcoming 2020 movie version is described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original film series.

Tony Todd has consistently been the man with the bumbling bees and slimy hook, but the magazine photographs feature "Aquaman" actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the coat. This is despite the fact that the magazine attempts to hide the details of his facial features.

Tony Todd, who played the character of Candyman in the initial trilogy, will reportedly reprise his role in the new movie, but an early trailer prompted a theory that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will depict a new version of the role. Hints suggest in the "Candyman 2020" trailer that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character, a visual artist named Anthony McCoy, will act the character of the Candyman.

"Candyman" is set in the same neighborhood where Virginia Madsen's Helen Lyle met the original 1992 Candyman. This time, the housing project has been renovated and is overrun with millennials.

The original "Candyman" is reportedly an almost perfect example of what movie boffins label as a "recursive" horror film. (Note: Recursive horror is a horror about horror.)

The film is about a hook-handed son of a slave summoned by the chanting of his name. It was created by horror legend Clive Barker (alongside writer/director Bernard Rose).

The reportedly substandard sequels witnessed the character lose his luster. The original film released on October 16th, 1992, is said to be a fairly superior and a rare, intelligent horror flick.

Jordan Peele's production of the film is one of the most searingly anticipated horror films this year. However, fans with great expectations may be sorely disappointed, reported Dread Central.

At the beginning of Bernard Rose's version, an urban legend is told about a woman in a high-rise public housing project who calls for 911 but is not believed and ignored. The Candyman savagely lacerates her to death.

Will McCoy kill off Tony Todd's Candyman version or will there be two Candymen?

