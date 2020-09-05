A few days after The Batman filming resumed, the production has once again been put on hold, after Robert Pattinson, who is playing the character of Bruce Wayne or Batman in the film, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

As confirmed by Warner Bros. in a statement on Thursday, the filming has temporarily put on hold because a member of the production team of The Batman tested positive for Covid-19, adding that the person is currently being isolated in conformity with the established protocols, BBC reported.

Warner Bros. refused to mention the individual health of any person in the production, but after the first report of Vanity Fair that Pattinson tested positive for the disease, some other news outlets validated the news.

A representative for the film's star did not instantly give a comment on Pattinson's health condition.

The production of The Batman resumed in September before shutting down in March due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Much of the filming industry has experienced difficulties in adapting to the new safety precautions and restrictions, and a large number of films carry on with pushing back their release dates.

According to Vanity Fair, members of the crew are at Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, near London, and are still working on the sets and props of the film. However, crews who have been traced to have contacted Pattinson are currently quarantining. Warner Bros. confirmed to CBS News that production of the film has not continued without the presence of Pattinson, opposing to earlier reports.

Workers told Variety to continue on believing that Warner Bros. is taking all the possible precautions ton to keep its cast and members of the crew safe on set.

According to The New York Times, Lyndsay Duthie, Production Guild of Great Britain CEO, said the U.K. cast and crew behavior has been exemplary, adding that with the goal of returning to work, everyone has accepted the required comprehensive measures of them and as an outcome, a great number of productions have been backed on set and safely filming for several weeks. Duthie continued, saying though there are several productions abroad have cast or members of the crew who tested positive for Covid-19, precautions have been followed as a requirement for them to continue filming again as soon as the entire production team is all-clear.

Robert Pattinson, 34 years old, was cast as the Caped Crusader earlier last year after American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter, Ben Affleck, quitted from all his involvement in the film.

Pattinson has been known for playing the roles of Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series. The actor spent a number of years pursuing smaller roles in several movies, which included "High Life," "The Lost City of Z," "The Lighthouse," and "Good Time."

In addition to Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne or Batman, Paul Dano is playing the role of Edward Nashton or Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle or Catwoman, Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright is James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot or Penguin.

The Batman film is directed by Matt Reeves and is set to premiere in October 2021.



